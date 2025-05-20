Gaming titan Bukhman tops under 40s rich list as Lord Sugar retains billionaire status

Mobile gaming titan Dmitry Bukhman has been named as the wealthiest billionaire under 40 in the Sunday Times Rich List.

Bukhman is worth £12.54 billion together with his older brother Ivan. The Russian-born mobile gaming titan, who taught himself to code at a young age, took British citizenship earlier this year.

XTX Markets founder Alex Gerko is placed at no.20 with £8.75 billion and Hilton Schlosberg, the co-founder of the Monster Energy Drinks company, has his net worth estimated at £5.47 billion in this years’ list. He will become sole CEO of the company in June, after his co-founder’s decision to step back from the business.

Lord Sugar, who made his fortune in consumer electronics, is perhaps best known now for his role as the straight-talking, no-nonsense business leader who contestant vie to impress on the BBC TV show The Apprentice. The Sunday Times estimates his net worth as £1.101 billion.

Other well known Jewish communal names on the list include Poju and Anita Zabludowicz (£1.495 billion), Ian and Richard Livingstone (£5.7 billion) CST Chairman Sir Gerald Ronson and family (£1.242 billion), Tony Bloom, Chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion (£721 million) and Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur (£650 million).

From the strictly Orthodox community, Benzion Freshwater and family lead the way, at £2.6 billion.