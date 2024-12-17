Gaza hostage deal ‘closer than ever’ says Israeli minister

A Gaza hostage deal is “closer than ever” Israel’s Defence Minister has reportedly has told a Knesset committee.

Speaking on Monday in a behind-closed-doors session of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee Israel Katz reportedly echoed claims elsewhere in the Arab media suggesting progress in a deal with Hamas.

“Israel is closer than ever to another hostage deal,” Katz was quoted as saying, but he reportedly added that the less said the better.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Any deal reportedly includes the release of women, the sick and those over the age of 50, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel, along with a ceasefire in Gaza.

There has been no indication if British hostage Emily Damari, or any others with UK links still be held, would be among those allowed freedom.

Egyptian security sources cited by the Lebanese outlet al-Akhbar said that one unresolved issue between Jerusalem and Cairo was the future management of the Rafah Border Crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which Israel captured from Hamas in May.

Egypt has refused to reopen it until it was back under Palestinian control, to avoid being seen as complicit with Israel’s military operation.

Meanwhile reports in Saudi Arabia quoted an unnamed Hamas leader saying that the sides were “closer than ever” to reaching a deal — “if Netanyahu doesn’t obstruct it.”

Since the release of 105 hostages in a deal in November 2023, further talks have repeatedly stalled, with both sides blaming each other.

The Times of Israel reported that Hamas is concerned that US President-elect Donald Trump will allow Israel to resume fighting in Gaza at the completion of any first phase of the three-stage ceasefire.

Last week Netanyahu said: “If we finish the war now, Hamas will return, recover and rebuild itself and attack us again… we don’t want to return to this.”