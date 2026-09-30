Gaza migrant who called for Jews to be killed remains in UK after jail term

A Palestinian migrant who called for Jews to be killed is living in Northamptonshire after serving a prison sentence for entering Britain illegally.

Mosab Abudulkarim Al-Gassas, also known as Abu Wadee, was jailed for nine months after arriving in the UK by small boat in March 2025 without permission to enter.

The 34-year-old, who previously posted photographs of himself holding guns and footage appearing to show him throwing explosives, is now living in Corby with three other migrants.

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The Home Office is seeking to deport Al-Gassas, but he cannot currently be returned to Gaza because of the risks to life there and the lack of a safe and legal route through which to send him back, The Telegraph reported.

His nine-month sentence also falls below the 12-month threshold at which a foreign criminal is ordinarily subject to the statutory deportation regime.

That does not prevent the Home Secretary from pursuing his deportation. Home Office rules allow foreign nationals to be deported where the Government considers their removal to be “conducive to the public good”, including in cases involving national security or conduct considered likely to cause serious harm.

Jewish News has contacted the Home Office for further comment on the case and the circumstances preventing Al-Gassas from being removed from Britain.

Al-Gassas attracted attention after social media posts emerged in which he expressed support for Hamas and called for Jews to be killed.

In a Facebook video posted in September 2024, before he reached Britain, he said: “Allah, it is upon you to (deal with) the Jews and those loyal to them.

“Allah, kill them one by one, and don’t leave a single one. Allah, destroy them completely, disperse them completely and make the earth fall from under their feet.”

He has now told the Northamptonshire Telegraph that he no longer supports Hamas and claimed his actions while living in Gaza were carried out under pressure from the terror group.

“That was back when I lived in Gaza under Hamas rule,” he told the newspaper.

“Everyone knows that Hamas is a terrorist organisation that would kill us if we didn’t speak against the Jews while living there.”

Al-Gassas also confirmed that he had previously been a member of a militant group known as the Tyre Burning Unit, but said his involvement dated back eight years.

He told the newspaper he now has Jewish friends, enjoys living in Corby and wants to remain in Britain.

His presence in the town has prompted Labour MP Lee Barron to call for his removal.

Barron told the Northamptonshire Telegraph: “I will contact the Home Secretary to seek (Wadee’s) immediate deportation. We have done this before in Corby, and we’ll do it again.”

A Government spokesman told The Telegraph: “Any foreign national who receives a prison sentence in the UK is referred for deportation at the earliest opportunity and will be barred from ever returning.

“Over 11,000 foreign criminals, including murderers and rapists, have been returned or deported in the two years since the last election – a 41 percent increase on the two years prior.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism criticised Al-Gassas remaining in Britain following his release.

A spokesperson said: “What is the point of imprisoning someone for being in the country illegally, and then when he completed his sentence, allowing him to roam free? Our laws have become a laughing stock.”