Gene tests: 235 people with Jewish roots told of higher cancer risk

Hundreds of people with Jewish ancestry have been identified as having a gene mutation which puts them at a higher risk of developing cancer.

The NHS in England initiated a genetic testing programme for people with Jewish backgrounds because of their higher risk of some cancers.

Now new data from the programme, shared with the PA news agency, show that 235 people have been identified as having a higher risk of cancer.

These people will be offered additional support including preventative treatment and extra screening to spot any cancers early. The screening programme looks for mutations in the BRCA genes which push up a person’s risk of cancer.

Everyone has BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, but people who have changes in the gene are at higher risk of certain cancers including cancers of the breast, ovaries, prostate and pancreas.

Ethnicity can play a role in the odds of a person having these changes to the gene – for example people four in every 10 people who have an Ashkenazi Jewish background have been found to carry the gene change in BRCA1 and BRCA2 and one in 140 Sephardi Jews have a faulty BRCA gene.

As part of the screening programme, anyone over 18 in England with Jewish ancestry is offered a simple saliva test.

Saliva samples are collected by people in their own homes and then sent to a lab for testing.

During the first year of the NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme some 25,000 free saliva test kits have been requested and delivered.

Around 11,000 tests have now been processed, with 235 people (2.1%) testing positive for a BRCA gene mutation.

People who are found to have altered BRCA genes are given early access to cancer detection services such as mammograms or MRI scans.

They may also be offered preventative surgery or medication and advised to make risk-reducing lifestyle changes.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England’s national clinical director for cancer, said: “It’s encouraging that so many people have come forward for testing and that hundreds living with an increased risk have been identified and can now be supported to make informed choices about monitoring and risk-reducing options.

“We want as many people as possible to take advantage of this innovative testing programme, so please continue to come forward for a simple saliva test if you are eligible. If you are sitting on a testing kit at home, we encourage you to complete and return the testing kit.

“The majority of people won’t be variant carriers of the BRCA gene, but if you are, the NHS can provide you with appropriate screening or treatment.”

Adam, a 59 year-old from London who found out that he had a genetic change, said: “Knowing that you’re BRCA1 positive, that you have a mutation that you may have passed onto the kids, can feel very overwhelming.

“For me, it was guilt, but we live in a day and age that means we can actually test for this.

“Because of the incredible support and expertise of Jnetics, Chai and the NHS it is amazing to see the options that are available for me and my family.”

The screening programme was developed by NHS England in partnership with charities Jnetics and Chai Cancer Care.

Jnetics chief executive Nicole Gordon said: “We are pleased with the uptake of the programme across all sectors of the community from the religious to the unaffiliated. Our mission now is to continue to drive awareness, giving individuals the opportunity to gain knowledge that will help mitigate against the impact of hereditary cancer and ultimately save lives.”

Lisa Steele, chief executive at Chai Cancer Care added: “We know it can be daunting to test positive for the BRCA gene mutation.

“However, finding out means people can make informed choices and get the support they need.”

Secretary of state for health and social care, Wes Streeting, said: “Identifying cancer early is vital to saving lives, so it’s fantastic to see how successful the programme has been, and a large part of that success is down to the 25,000 people with Jewish ancestry coming forward to be tested.

“More than 200 people have now had a life-changing discussion with their doctor over planning for their future. But that conversation could have been very different without the precious extra time to do so because of the NHS’ BRCA programme.

“We know how the BRCA gene is linked to an increased chance of developing cancer in the Jewish community, so I urge anyone eligible to request a test. I know full well from my own experience of kidney cancer the importance of catching cancer earlier, so it can be treated faster.”