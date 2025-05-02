Germany’s AfD party is designated as far-right extremist

The far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has been designated an extremist organisation by the country’s spy agency over claims it poses a threat to democracy and the constitutional order.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution cited the AfD’s xenophobic stances on ethnicity as the reason for the decision, which it said was discriminatory towards non-ethnic Germans.

The spy agency said it decided to give the entire party the label as there were numerous instances of the AfD trying to “undermine the free, democratic” order in Germany.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The far-right AfD had already been placed under observation for suspected extremism in Germany, and the intelligence agency had also classed it as right-wing extremist in three states in the east, where its popularity is highest.

The agency, or Verfassungschutz, said specifically that the AfD did not consider citizens of a “migration background from predominantly Muslim countries” as equal members of the German people.

The party – which came second in the general election in February, winning more than 20 percent of the vote – has previously been dogged with allegations of antisemitism.

But it has more recently attempted to positioning itself as a defender of Jewish interests and argues that rising Muslim migration — rather than the far right itself – is the threat to the community there.

The party “aims to exclude certain population groups from equal participation in society”, said the BfV in a statement.

It has surged in popularity in recent years by capitalising on growing concern about migration at a time when Europe’s biggest economy has been mired in recession.

The AfD’s former leader, Alexander Gauland, sparked outrage in 2018 by downplaying the Nazi era, calling it “mere bird shit” in Germany’s thousand-year history.

Last year Björn Höcke, who led the AfD party in Thuringia, was tried for saying the words “Everything for Germany!” at a 2021 rally.

The slogan is associated with the SA stormtroopers, who played a key role in the Nazis’ rise to power.

Höcke – a former history teacher – denied knowing the phrase’s roots.

But he had previously called the Holocaust memorial in Berlin a “memorial of shame”, saying Germany should make a “180-degree turn” in its attitude to commemorating the genocide.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency is responsible for both counter-intelligence and investigating terror threats.

A change in designation of the AfD is now likely to be challenged in the courts.