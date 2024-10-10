Goldsmiths students urged to hail ‘martyrs of Gaza and Beirut’ at latest pro-Palestine demo
Spokesperson for Goldsmiths, University of London, says pro-Palestine activists have been given guidance not to use 'words or images that incite hatred and don’t promote acts of terrorism'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Goldsmiths University students were urged to join in chants of “From Gaza to Beirut all our martyrs we salute” as hardline anti-Israel activists staged their latest “walkout” at the south-east London institution.
Jewish News witnessed pro-Palestine activists from the Youth Demand and Goldsmiths for Palestine groups lead the protest – the fourth in the past two weeks – and hand out printed sheets titled Chants For Palestine including the claim: “There is only one solution, intifada, revolution. We will free Palestine within our lifetime from the belly of the beast.”
Dozens of students congregated outside the main building to join the midday walkout, led in their anti-Israel by someone holding a megaphone, who is believed to be linked to the Youth Demand group, who attracted media attention after staging a protest outside Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s house.
Other chants heard at the latest pro-Palestine demo included the now infamous “From the river to the sea chant” along with the call “From London to Gaza Globalise The Intifada” and “When people are occupied, resistance is justified.”
Jewish News understands students and staff have been increasingly frustrated by the frequency of the pro-Palestine protests at the university, and the apparent failure of the authorities to intervene.
A Goldsmiths spokesperson later claimed to Jewish News:”We have published guidance on campus demonstrations which emphasise both the right to protest and the need for such protests to take place in line with our policies, our values and the law. Our prime concern is to ensure that our staff and students are safe and supported.
“The guidance spells out that protestors don’t use words or images that incite racism or hatred and that they don’t promote banned organisations or acts of terrorism.”
After leading Thursday’s walkout, students were then invited to attend further “Teach Out” sessions which were allowed to take place within the university’s Professor Stuart Hall Building.
Jewish News understands that one session – titled Transnational Violence And Global Solidarity – discussion on the relationship between India and Israel-Zionism and Hindu supremacy – saw Goldsmiths Cultural Studies lecturer Akanksha Mehta address the students in attendance.
Mehta previously liked tweets on the day of the Hamas October 7 atrocity including one reading “From the river to the sea. Full solidarity with the Palestinian resistance, today and every day.”
She has also faced claims of displaying anti-Hindu prejudice. In her talk to students she attempted to build a picture of Israel and Indian collaboration in “global violence” and oppression and “genocide”.
Meanwhile in another “Teach Out” session, a female activist, who said her father was a Palestinian refugee, was overheard by Jewish News telling students “I fundamentally believe we are seeing the end of Israel.”
The female activist said she had lived previously in Berlin. She claimed she witnessed appalling police oppression of pro-Palestine activists, claiming Germans were supportive of Israel because of their “guilt” over the Holocaust.
Jewish students studying at Goldsmiths have expressed frustration at the frequency of often intimidating pro-Palestine activity at university.
Two security guards were seen at Thursday’s walkout, apparently offering the protesters protection from any counter activity.
A report on the online news site EastLondonLines about the protest quoted Starr Thomas, a third-year student as a key member of the protesters.
“We haven’t really stopped,” he said. “We’ve had three occupations, several negotiations, and countless meetings. Management seems to think they can fizzle us out with bureaucracy, but we’re still here. We’re not going anywhere.”
Thomas also said the walkout was a coordinated effort with other universities across the UK, aimed at showing that the Palestinian cause remains a priority for students.
“It’s not just some random event,” he continued. “We need to constantly remind ourselves what our government and universities are complicit in. Daily life should be disrupted until real change happens.”
Goldsmiths has repeatedly faced claims of failing to protect Jewish students, and has developed a reputation for being a hotbed for pro-Palestine activism.
In 2023, Goldsmiths announced they had agreed to an independent inquiry into antisemitism taking place there, which included an open call for evidence. The inquiry is led by Mohinderpal Sethi KC, of Littleton Chambers.
Earlier this week Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said she was deeply troubled” at evidence of rising antisemtism at UK universities, and intimidation of Jewish students in the aftermath of October 7.Bridget Phillipson: I’m taking action over alarming rise in anti-Jewish hate in universities
She said the Office for Students “must ensure that universities are honouring their responsibilities and acting when that isn’t the case.”
Phillipson told Jewish News:”I’ve been deeply troubled by the rising levels of antisemitism we’ve seen, especially following the October 7 terror attack, and that includes on university campuses.
“I’ve heard too many reports from Jewish students about antisemtism that they are facing on campus. Universities have a responsibility to act and to make sure that they’re proving a safe environment for all of our students.
“But the government has a responsibility too. That’s why I’ve refocused the regulator – the Office for Students, and set a different direction in terms of approach.
“I find the rise in antisemitic abuse on our campuses both abhorrent and alarming.”
Jewish News has forwarded our evidence from Goldsmiths to Phillipson’s office to review.
