Government say there has been ‘no change’ in approach to Israel arms export licences

There has been no change to the UK government’s approach to granting arms export licences to Israel, Jewish News has been told.

The Department of Business and Trade are also using the same licensing protocol as the previous Tory government, including the granting of some licences since May.

Reports on Saturday claimed civil servants had frozen all applications for new arms export licences pending the outcome of a review of some sold to Israel and used in Gaza.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

It was claimed this move had been taken despite foreign secretary David Lammy telling the Commons investigations into sales was “ongoing” and “complex.”

Responding to the reports, the Government spokesperson told Jewish News:”There has been no change to our approach to export licences to Israel.

“We continue to review export licence applications on a case-by-case basis against the Strategic Export Licensing Criteria.

“It is vital that we uphold both our domestic and international legal obligations when it comes to arms exports. We are reviewing the advice regarding exports to Israel and no decision has been made.”