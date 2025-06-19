Hampstead Synagogue appoints new rabbinic couple

Hampstead Synagogue has appointed new rabbinic couple Rabbi Akiva and Rebbetzin Batya Rosenblatt following a trial Shabbat and unanimous vote by members.

Currently leading Hadley Wood Jewish community, the Rosenblatts will take over from Rabbi Dr Michael Harris, who is making aliyah after serving the shul for 30 years.

Rabbi Rosenblatt was born in Liverpool but moved to London as a child. He studied for many years in leading yeshivot, including the Jerusalem Kollel, before joining the Rabbinic Training Academy. Prior to joining Hadley Wood Jewish community in 2020, he had served as the assistant rabbi at Woodside Park United Synagogue.

A trained chazzan, Rabbi Rosenblatt also sits on the rabbinical council of the United Synagogue and is the honorary principal at Wolfson Hillel Primary School.

Rebbetzin Rosenblatt comes from Manchester. She studied at the Jewish Teachers Training College in Gateshead for three years and subsequently taught Jewish studies at Broughton Jewish Primary School.

After marrying and moving to Israel, she studied at the Shelem College of Complementary Medicine in Jerusalem and has led wellbeing groups and seminars for women, specialising in relationships.

Rabbi Rosenblatt said: “Batya and I feel truly honoured to be joining the illustrious Hampstead Synagogue – a warm and welcoming community with a proud past, an exciting future, and tremendous potential for growth and dynamism. We look forward to working closely with the shul and Young US to help nurture and strengthen a thriving centre of Jewish life in West Hampstead.”

Richard Abramson, the chair of Hampstead Synagogue, said: “Hampstead Synagogue is proud of its long history as a pillar of Jewish tradition in North London. The appointment of Rabbi and Rebbetzin Rosenblatt is a wonderful opportunity for us to ensure that we move forward with fresh vigour and success. We are confident that our new rabbinic couple will both enthuse our present membership and bring many young Londoners into the ambit of Jewish life through an involvement with Hampstead. We have come to know and admire their energy, knowledge and enthusiasm, making them worthy successors to those who have served us up till now.”

The Rosenblatts have four children and hope to take up their new role in early 2026.