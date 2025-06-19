Hampstead Synagogue appoints new rabbinic couple
Rabbi Akiva and Rebbetzen Batya Rosenblatt says they're honoured to join community with a 'proud past and exciting future'
Hampstead Synagogue has appointed new rabbinic couple Rabbi Akiva and Rebbetzin Batya Rosenblatt following a trial Shabbat and unanimous vote by members.
Currently leading Hadley Wood Jewish community, the Rosenblatts will take over from Rabbi Dr Michael Harris, who is making aliyah after serving the shul for 30 years.
Rabbi Rosenblatt was born in Liverpool but moved to London as a child. He studied for many years in leading yeshivot, including the Jerusalem Kollel, before joining the Rabbinic Training Academy. Prior to joining Hadley Wood Jewish community in 2020, he had served as the assistant rabbi at Woodside Park United Synagogue.
A trained chazzan, Rabbi Rosenblatt also sits on the rabbinical council of the United Synagogue and is the honorary principal at Wolfson Hillel Primary School.
Rebbetzin Rosenblatt comes from Manchester. She studied at the Jewish Teachers Training College in Gateshead for three years and subsequently taught Jewish studies at Broughton Jewish Primary School.
After marrying and moving to Israel, she studied at the Shelem College of Complementary Medicine in Jerusalem and has led wellbeing groups and seminars for women, specialising in relationships.
Rabbi Rosenblatt said: “Batya and I feel truly honoured to be joining the illustrious Hampstead Synagogue – a warm and welcoming community with a proud past, an exciting future, and tremendous potential for growth and dynamism. We look forward to working closely with the shul and Young US to help nurture and strengthen a thriving centre of Jewish life in West Hampstead.”
Richard Abramson, the chair of Hampstead Synagogue, said: “Hampstead Synagogue is proud of its long history as a pillar of Jewish tradition in North London. The appointment of Rabbi and Rebbetzin Rosenblatt is a wonderful opportunity for us to ensure that we move forward with fresh vigour and success. We are confident that our new rabbinic couple will both enthuse our present membership and bring many young Londoners into the ambit of Jewish life through an involvement with Hampstead. We have come to know and admire their energy, knowledge and enthusiasm, making them worthy successors to those who have served us up till now.”
The Rosenblatts have four children and hope to take up their new role in early 2026.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.