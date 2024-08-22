Hundreds enjoy summer camp with JLGB
750 kids enjoy activities and surprise guest appearances by Countdown’s Rachel Riley and her husband, former Strictly professional Pasha Kovalev
Hundreds of youngsters have enjoyed summer camp this year with The Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade (JLGB).
750 kids from across the UK experienced adventure activities, water sports, giant swings and zip wires, archery, paddleboarding and canoeing, as well as DJing, graffiti dance, a Knowledge Knockout quiz, Board Game Café, bingo, glass painting, and making friendship bracelets.
The camp also focused on social action, with visits from 8 communal Jewish charities and a special visit by JLGB President Lord Levy, who spoke about his lifetime of supporting those in need through charity work.
The presence of Countdown’s Rachel Riley and her husband, former Strictly professional Pasha Kovalev, added a touch of star power as they joined in the fun and interacted with campers throughout the day before acting as guest judges at the Talent Show.
Campers also met JLGB alumni Mitch Winehouse, father of the late Amy Winehouse (also a former JLGB member), as a host of supporters and community guests joined JLGB for a special tour of the camp.
The end of the week was marked with a camp-wide Friday Night Dinner and Kabbalat Shabbat service.
In addition to the tweens and teens, nearly 100 JLGB Juniors from school years 3-5 attended camp for this first time and plans a winter camp are already underway.
