Harrow GP who led banned Islamist group has work suspension overturned

The NHS has overturned the suspension of a Harrow GP who headed the UK branch of recently banned Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, leaving him free to resume his practice as a GP.

Dr Wahid Shaida, who also uses the name Abdul Wahid, was GB chair of the group, which the government outlawed in January.

On 15 January, then-home secretary James Cleverly moved to proscribe the group, which he called “antisemitic” and warned it “promotes and encourages terrorism”, by putting an order before parliament which made joining the organisation illegal in the UK under terror laws.

As reported by Jewish News, in December 2023, Shaida, who has trained trainee GPs, described Hamas as a ‘resistance’ group and called the 7 October terror attacks “a very welcome punch on the nose” on Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show.

Shaida was subsequently suspended by NHS England on 19 January 2024.

Announcing the reversal of the NHS decision, his legal representatives Rahman Lowe Solicitors called the news a “significant triumph”.

In a statement, the firm added that Shaida “is extremely experienced and highly regarded within his Practice for the contribution which he has made to it. He has enjoyed an unblemished work record throughout his professional career.”

They claim that prior to proscription, “HT (Hizb ut-Tahrir) was a lawful organisation in the UK, undertaking lawful activities. Dr Shaida has sincerely held strong beliefs regarding the occupation of Palestine and the displacement of its population as a historic wrong and he strongly believes that it has led to an unjust system akin to apartheid, a view that is supported by organisations such as Amnesty, Human Rights Watch and also now by the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ).”

They add that “contrary to suggestions in the press, the Panel accepted that Dr Shaida does not condone violence and his posts were made in the heat of the news feeds he was receiving.”

A spokesperson for NHS London told Jewish News: “We take any issues relating to professional conduct seriously and have procedures in place to make sure that individuals are fit to work in the NHS.

“Following a thorough investigation, the evidence regarding Dr Shaida’s conduct and practice was considered by an NHS England Panel at an oral hearing on 11 July, in accordance with regulations and published policy. No evidence was found that he has had involvement with Hizb ut-Tahrir since the organisation was proscribed.

“The Panel found there was insufficient evidence to warrant removing Dr Shaida from the performers’ list, but decided that conditions should be imposed, to manage a safe return to practice, for both staff and patients. Dr Shaida is therefore able to return to practice, subject to those conditions.”