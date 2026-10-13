Harvard manager claims he was sacked days after taking Rosh Hashanah leave

A Jewish finance manager is suing Harvard University, claiming he was sacked in 2024 just days after taking approved leave to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

Daniel Lilienthal has launched legal action over his dismissal two years ago, alleging his supervisor criticised him for observing the Jewish New Year before firing him from his role at Harvard’s School of Public Health.

According to a lawsuit filed in New York federal court on Friday, Lilienthal had only started his job as associate director of finance and grants administration on 23 September 2024, having previously worked at Harvard between 2015 and 2023.

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He had received permission from his supervisor, Jackie Blake, to take 3 and 4 October 2024 off for Rosh Hashanah and had informed his colleagues of his absence.

But when he returned to work on 7 October, he was confronted with complaints about his performance during a Zoom meeting originally arranged to discuss his induction, the lawsuit claims.

Blake allegedly questioned his productivity and management style before telling him: “I don’t want you thinking you can just take off time whenever you want.”

She also reportedly criticised him for failing to complete training sessions, despite having told him about them shortly before the holiday and indicating they were not urgent.

Nine days later, on 16 October 2024, Lilienthal was dismissed after being told he was not a suitable “fit” for the job.

When he asked whether he had done anything wrong or whether his dismissal was related to his performance, Blake allegedly answered “no”.

However, Harvard’s human resources department subsequently told him he had been dismissed over performance concerns. A formal letter stated that he lacked the necessary “skills or aptitudes”, according to the lawsuit.

Lilienthal claims he received no further negative feedback between the initial meeting and his dismissal.

He also alleges that Harvard prevented him from appealing the decision or submitting an internal complaint alleging antisemitic discrimination.

The lawsuit accuses the university of religious discrimination and retaliation for taking leave to observe a Jewish holiday, in breach of US federal and New York State law.

Lilienthal is seeking financial compensation for lost earnings and emotional distress, as well as a court order preventing similar alleged discrimination.

According to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), Lilienthal lodged a complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in July 2025

Jewish News has contacted Harvard for comment.

The allegations have not been proven in court.