Heaton Park rabbinical couple honoured for leadership and courage

Rabbi Daniel and Rebbetzen Esther Walker, the rabbinical couple leading the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester, have been recognised by the Chief Rabbi for their “sterling leadership, courage and charisma” following the Yom Kippur terror attack last year.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were murdered and three others injured during the assault in Crumpsall, which involved a car ramming and stabbing, as terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born British citizen, attempted to force his way inside the synagogue on 2 October 2025 before being shot dead by police.

Shul leadership and security were praised for preventing further loss of life, with Rabbi Daniel Walker among those credited for their role during the attack, barricading the front door of the building shut before the terrorist could get inside the building, potentially saving many lives.

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The citation in the award given to the couple reads: “In recognition of the extraordinary Kiddush Hashem that you have achieved. Your sterling leadership, courage and charisma have inspired many across the globe to stand tall with Jewish pride, to find light in the midst of darkness and to discover hope at a time of despair. Your Ahavat Yisrael, selflessness and humility are a beacon of light and inspiration to us all.”

Speaking days after the attack, Rabbi Walker said: “Heaton Park Shul has not felt alone. In the greatest darkness, people were there for us. I will always remember the trauma but I will always remember the kindness as well.”