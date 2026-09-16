Police investigate days after a teenager charged over an alleged Nazi salute outside a Borehamwood synagogue

‘Heil Hitler’ and swastika graffiti found in Elstree during Rosh Hashanah

Police are investigating after “Heil Hitler”, swastikas and other offensive graffiti was daubed on a field in Elstree during Rosh Hashanah.

The vandalism was found on the grass and on a bin near Sullivan Way in the Hertfordshire town, which has a significant Jewish community.

The graffiti, painted in black, also included a racist slur and a homophobic slur.

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Hertfordshire Constabulary told the Watford Observer, which first reported the incident, that it was reported to police on Friday, 11 September.

Arrangements were made for the graffiti to be removed and officers are investigating.

The incident follows the discovery of a swastika painted on a bridge near Aycliffe Road in neighbouring Borehamwood, which was removed last week.

Hertsmere First councillors described the latest vandalism as “grotesque” and said they “utterly condemn these cowardly hate-filled acts”.

They contacted Hertfordshire Constabulary and Hertsmere Borough Council about the graffiti and thanked both for their “swift responses”.

The incidents come amid heightened security around Hertfordshire’s Jewish communities during the High Holy Days.

Last week, 19-year-old Kamil Mach was charged with a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence after allegedly giving a Nazi salute as worshippers left a synagogue on Croxdale Road, Borehamwood, on 9 May.

Mach, of Holywell Road, Watford, is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.

Assistant Chief Constable Jon Simpson said: “We are committed to keeping the Jewish community safe during this key religious festival, and we welcomed the additional funding that was granted in July.

“We know the Jewish community are feeling vulnerable, and we are taking our commitment seriously.”

Referring to the charge over the alleged synagogue incident, Simpson added: “This is why our work to protect the Jewish community is so important, and we will continue protecting all communities across Hertfordshire from hate.”

He added: “I’d like to wish all those celebrating a happy and peaceful time, and please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our patrolling officers about any concerns.”

A Community Security Trust (CST) spokesperson said: “The High Holy Days always require extensive security planning and preparation, and this year is no exception.

“CST has worked closely with Hertfordshire Constabulary to ensure that robust security measures are in place. We are grateful for their ongoing commitment to protecting the Jewish community and helping people attend synagogue and celebrate the festivals safely.”

Anyone with information about the graffiti has been asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary online or by calling 101.