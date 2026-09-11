Man, 19, charged after giving Nazi salute outside synagogue
Kamil Mach is accused of making the gesture as worshippers left a Borehamwood synagogue in May
A 19-year-old man has been charged with a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence after he gave a Nazi salute outside a synagogue, police said.
Kamil Mach is accused of making the gesture as worshippers were leaving a synagogue on Croxdale Road, Borehamwood, on 9 May, Hertfordshire Police said.
He was arrested on 22 May and released on bail with conditions not to attend any synagogues in England and not to attend Croxdale Road.
Mach, of Holywell Road, Watford, will appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on 16 October, the force said.
Inspector Rachael Robertson, from the Hertsmere Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Antisemitism has no place here in Hertsmere or the wider county.
“We want all communities to feel safe and incidents like this will always be taken extremely seriously.
“We know that the Jewish community are feeling particularly vulnerable at the moment and we are regularly meeting with Jewish faith leaders to see how we can best support them.
“New funding has been received from the Government to help us with this and there’ll be increased patrols across the upcoming high holy days.”
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