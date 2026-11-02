Sam Taeib, a devoted Spurs fan and one of seven children, died following an encounter with officers in Haifa

Hendon man, 36, dies after being tasered by police in Israel

A 36-year-old man with links to Hendon’s Jewish community has died after being tasered by police outside a pizzeria in northern Israel.

Sam Taeib, who had connections to Tiferet Eyal synagogue in Hendon, died in early October following an encounter with officers in the city of Haifa.

Jewish News understands that Taeib was experiencing what has been described as a manic episode when police arrived at the scene.

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Officers had been called to the Neve Sha’anan neighbourhood following complaints about a man shouting outside a pizzeria.

According to The Times of Israel, police said he was causing a disturbance and that an officer used a taser to subdue him.

Paramedics reportedly found him handcuffed but conscious, with no obvious external injuries.

Medical workers said he had received several electric shocks before his condition began to deteriorate around five minutes later.

He was taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, and an official cause of death has not been established.

Taeib, one of seven children, was a devoted Tottenham Hotspur supporter who loved music, philosophy, adventure and learning.

His family, in a tribute shared with Jewish News, described him as a much-loved son and brother with a curious mind, a caring nature and a special affection for Israel.

“Sam Taeib tragically passed away at just 36 years old, leaving behind a heartbroken family who are now facing an unimaginable loss,” the family said.

His death has left his widowed mother and siblings grieving, with a fundraising appeal now launched to help cover funeral expenses, a memorial stone, legal costs and essential family support.

“His widowed mum and family are now facing not only devastating grief, but also significant financial pressure at an already unbearable time,” the family said.

The appeal is encouraging people to donate or help spread the word.

“No family should have to face this alone. Every donation, however small, will make a real difference and help ease the burden on those grieving the loss of someone so loved,” the family said.

“Let’s come together to honour Sam’s memory and show his family that they are not alone.”

To donate to the fundraiser supporting Sam’s family, click here.