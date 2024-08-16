Hezbollah publishes menacing video showing underground missile facility
The terror group has indicated it would not launch a major attack while ceasefire talks are live in Doha
An underground facility that Hezbollah claims could be used to launch an attack against Israel has been shown in a menacing video posted online by the terror group.
The clip shows tunnels wide enough for trucks to drive through easily, equipped with computers and electric power. Trucks can be seen driving one after the other and missile launchers emerge above-ground ready for use.
The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen network said the facility is deep underground, is undetected by hostile intelligence agencies and can provide defense from attack.
A source affiliated with the Lebanon-based group said there will be no attack on Israel while ceasefire talks are ongoing in Qatar and President Biden has suggested that all-out war can be averted if a deal is struck.
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told senior Iranian officials that there is progress in the talks and insinuated that Tehran should think well if it is their advantage, or that of Hezbollah, to attack Israel when progress is made.
