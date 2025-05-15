Holocaust Memorial Day fundraiser bridges the generations

A Holocaust survivor and her granddaughter discussed the enduring need to pass on the lessons of the Shoah during a fundraising tea for the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

The event on Sunday – attended by survivors of the Holocaust, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur – also marked 80 years since VE Day.

In front of an audience of more than 100 at the St John’s Wood home of Lady Rosa Lopworth, Hungary-born Dr Agnes Kaposi and Tabatha Steemson were in conversation with actress Louisa Clein to explore the theme of HMDT 2026, Bridging Generations.

Steemson said: “When I was 10 I said I need ‘you to come into school because we were learning about the Holocaust and you could speak about it better than a book. I was clearly proud.

“I feel a real sense of duty. When you think about six million you know it’s a huge number but not something you can really understand. When you hear Agnes’ story you can connect.”

Celebrated engineer Dr Kaposi – who was aboard a train meant for Auschwitz but diverted and who became a slave labourer aged 11 – said of why she continues to speak about her experiences: “I’m just trying to do my best. My best is to say to people don’t hate each other.”

The gathering kicked off with poignant personal stories as Ella Marks and Judith Hamilton-Masri shared their memories of VE Day. The former said: “As an adult I’m eternally grateful at being here. When I wake up in the morning I know I have same opportunities as everyone else.”

The event featured an exhibition of some of the 80 candles designed by different community groups nationwide to mark the eightieth anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Laura Marks, the outgoing chair of HMDT, said: “This is the moment the world saw the full horror beyond any doubt of what had happened to the Jews. The sad reality is that in the wake of 7 October we’re seeing record levels of antisemitism in the UK and the world.

“The work of HMDT has never been more critical or determined . This year we delivered one of the most impactful national ceremonies even in the face of calls for boycotts from the most extreme voices.”

Vice-chair Sir Leigh Lewis said Marks’ contribution over nine years “goes beyond word, beyond belief, not a day goes by where Laura doesn’t think how to make HMDT even better”.

He also reflected on a recent visit by the trust and survivors to meet those serving in the Royal Dragoons, a regiment that took part in the liberation of Bergen Belsen. “In which other country in the world would a regiment of the army go to the trouble of making challah bread for its Jewish guests,” he said. “I had tears in my eyes.”

For Lady Lipworth, who lost many members of her own family in the Shoah, it was the 274th charity event she’d hosted at her home since hosting Leonard Bernstein in 1989. More than £20m has been raised for a host of good causes in that time.

HMDT chief executive Olivia Marks-Woldman said: “It was a truly special afternoon, bringing together so many dedicated individuals to reflect on the significance of VE Day while also looking ahead to the vital work of remembrance for Holocaust Memorial Day. Lady Lipworth’s generous hospitality created a wonderful atmosphere for connection and reflection and we thank her very much for her on-going support of the charity”.