Holocaust survivor confirmed as fourth fatality of Iranian strike on Petah Tikva

A ninety-five year old Holocaust survivor has been identified as the fourth fatal victim of an Iranian ballistic missile strike on the central Israel suburb of Petah Tikva on Monday 16th June.

Yvette Shmilovitch leaves behind three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg said he sends “a big hug to the family” to “strengthen them at this difficult time.”

According to Greenberg, “the Petah Tikva Municipality will accompany the family and assist as much as necessary, as it does with the other families who lost their loved ones in the severe attack. We bow our heads and mourn the murder of four of the city’s residents who were killed following the missile attack from Iran.”

Twenty-five people have been murdered in the Iranian regime missile attacks.