Jewish-Palestinian village evacuated as wildfires threaten homes

Residents of Israel’s only joint Jewish-Arab village have spoken of the moments they were forced to evacuate on Wednesday as wildfires tore through the Eshtaol Forest near Jerusalem, prompting a national emergency and forcing thousands across the region to flee their homes.

Driven by intense heat and strong winds, the fire quickly spread across the Jerusalem hills, triggering evacuation orders for several communities, including Neve Shalom, Mesilat Zion, Ta’oz and Latrun. Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority raised the alert to Red Torch, its highest, and deployed dozens of ground crews, aircraft and military support.

“We had to act immediately,” said Samah Salaime, co-director of educational institutions at Neve Shalom ~ Wahat al-Salam, speaking exclusively to the Jewish News. “We prioritised the children and elderly. There was no time to wait; residents used their own cars to evacuate. It was frightening, but we’re safe.”

The evacuation disrupted final preparations for a Yom Hazikaron memorial ceremony at the village library. “We were preparing when we smelt smoke,” said Salaime. “Within minutes, the fire was visible. The village is surrounded by forest; it reached us fast.”

By mid-afternoon, Israeli police confirmed three arrests in connection with the wildfires. One suspect was reportedly found with a lighter and scraps of paper. The fire came hours after incitement circulated online urging arson attacks on Israeli communities.

The scale of the fires led to the cancellation of the country’s national Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl. “There is a real danger to human life,” said Transportation Minister Miri Regev. “I will not take any risks.”

Route 1, the highway connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, was shut down in places as fires reached both sides of the road. Footage showed drivers abandoning their vehicles and fleeing on foot. At least 12 people were treated for smoke inhalation, though no fatalities were reported.

Neve Shalom ~ Wahat al-Salam, whose name means “Oasis of Peace” in both Hebrew and Arabic, was founded in the 1970s by Jewish and Palestinian citizens in Israel committed to coexistence. The village runs a bilingual school and interfaith programmes and has previously been targeted in arson attacks that destroyed its School for Peace and damaged a nearby church.

“This time, the danger wasn’t hatred; it was nature and that’s easier to face” said Salaime.

We’ve rebuilt before, what matters is that no one was hurt.

Residents were welcomed at Moshav Tal Shahar, where Jewish and Arab families volunteered to provide shelter and food. “People opened their homes, their hearts. Fire doesn’t distinguish between Arab and Jewish homes, and in this moment neither did we.”

Salaime added that the evacuation had highlighted both the fragility and resilience of shared life in Israel. “This week is painful for everyone, for Palestinians seeing Gaza suffer, for Jewish families waiting for news of hostages, and now our village. But we believe in peace, and that belief was only strengthened.”

Neve Shalom’s leadership is set to visit the UK in two weeks for a long-planned fundraising tour. “Now we not only need to support our educational programmes but also to help our community recover,” said Salaime. “We’re a small village with a big dream. This fire won’t destroy that, it only proves how much we need it.”