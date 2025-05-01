Jewish-Palestinian village evacuated as wildfires threaten homes
As Israel declares a fire emergency, residents of Neve Shalom ~ Wahat al-Salam flee flames – but not their values
Residents of Israel’s only joint Jewish-Arab village have spoken of the moments they were forced to evacuate on Wednesday as wildfires tore through the Eshtaol Forest near Jerusalem, prompting a national emergency and forcing thousands across the region to flee their homes.
Driven by intense heat and strong winds, the fire quickly spread across the Jerusalem hills, triggering evacuation orders for several communities, including Neve Shalom, Mesilat Zion, Ta’oz and Latrun. Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority raised the alert to Red Torch, its highest, and deployed dozens of ground crews, aircraft and military support.
“We had to act immediately,” said Samah Salaime, co-director of educational institutions at Neve Shalom ~ Wahat al-Salam, speaking exclusively to the Jewish News. “We prioritised the children and elderly. There was no time to wait; residents used their own cars to evacuate. It was frightening, but we’re safe.”
The evacuation disrupted final preparations for a Yom Hazikaron memorial ceremony at the village library. “We were preparing when we smelt smoke,” said Salaime. “Within minutes, the fire was visible. The village is surrounded by forest; it reached us fast.”
By mid-afternoon, Israeli police confirmed three arrests in connection with the wildfires. One suspect was reportedly found with a lighter and scraps of paper. The fire came hours after incitement circulated online urging arson attacks on Israeli communities.
The scale of the fires led to the cancellation of the country’s national Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl. “There is a real danger to human life,” said Transportation Minister Miri Regev. “I will not take any risks.”
Route 1, the highway connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, was shut down in places as fires reached both sides of the road. Footage showed drivers abandoning their vehicles and fleeing on foot. At least 12 people were treated for smoke inhalation, though no fatalities were reported.
Neve Shalom ~ Wahat al-Salam, whose name means “Oasis of Peace” in both Hebrew and Arabic, was founded in the 1970s by Jewish and Palestinian citizens in Israel committed to coexistence. The village runs a bilingual school and interfaith programmes and has previously been targeted in arson attacks that destroyed its School for Peace and damaged a nearby church.
“This time, the danger wasn’t hatred; it was nature and that’s easier to face” said Salaime.
We’ve rebuilt before, what matters is that no one was hurt.
Residents were welcomed at Moshav Tal Shahar, where Jewish and Arab families volunteered to provide shelter and food. “People opened their homes, their hearts. Fire doesn’t distinguish between Arab and Jewish homes, and in this moment neither did we.”
Salaime added that the evacuation had highlighted both the fragility and resilience of shared life in Israel. “This week is painful for everyone, for Palestinians seeing Gaza suffer, for Jewish families waiting for news of hostages, and now our village. But we believe in peace, and that belief was only strengthened.”
Neve Shalom’s leadership is set to visit the UK in two weeks for a long-planned fundraising tour. “Now we not only need to support our educational programmes but also to help our community recover,” said Salaime. “We’re a small village with a big dream. This fire won’t destroy that, it only proves how much we need it.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.