Hostage families applauded after sharing emotional testimonies at Labour conference
Chairing the Labour Friends of Israel event, Sharon Hodgson, MP told the hostage familes the plight of those still held by Hamas is 'never going to be forgotten by us in this room'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Families of hostages still kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza have shared emotional testimonies with Labour delegates and activists attending the party conference in Liverpool.
Sharon Hodgson, the MP for Washington and Gateshead South, and a long-time supporter of the Labour Friends of Israel group who hosted the event, told the capacity crowd:”Today provides a very valuable opportunity to hear testimony from these people about their loved ones, to ensure none of the hostages are forgotten.
“They’re never going to be forgotten by us in this room and we demand that Hamas release all the hostages.”
Speaking at Sunday’s event inside the main conference arena Ilay David whose brother Evyatar David is still captured told the audience:”Keep up the pressure on the other side.
“We’re doing everything we can, believe me, believe us. We’re doing everything we can inside Israel. But we cannot wait alone, we cannot win alone …we need everyone to advocate for us as well.”
He added:”Just try to imagine what it is to know your little brother is held captive in the hands of the devil… that’s how I feel.
“The first job I was ever given is being a big brother.”
David, 23, was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from the Supernova desert rave.
Sharone Lifschitz, daughter of 83-year-old hostage Oded Lifschit, also said that like the other speakers she feared for the fate of their loved ones as the first anniversary of October 7th arrived.
But she also held out hope, like the other speakers, that her father is still alive in Gaza.
“For the 20 hostages for my community that are supposed to be still alive, this is the moment we really have to ask what we can do to help our hostages,” said Lifschitz, who referenced reports that US officials fear there will be no ceasefire in Gaza before the year ends.
“My father was a peace activist all his life,” she added. “He knew Gaza very well.
“The last time I was with my father in Gaza was shortly before the Second Intifada. But I grew up, growing up quite often.”
She pointed to recent polling showing high percentages of Israelis and Palestinians now believed diplomacy was the only way to solve the conflict.
Also offering further emotional testimony was Galia David.
All three speakers were loudly applauded by those in the room.
Among those in attendance at the event were Phil Rosenberg and Andrew Gilbert from the Board of Deputies, along with Louise Ellman, the former MP and LFI stalwart.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.