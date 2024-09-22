Hostage families applauded after sharing emotional testimonies at Labour conference

Families of hostages still kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza have shared emotional testimonies with Labour delegates and activists attending the party conference in Liverpool.

Sharon Hodgson, the MP for Washington and Gateshead South, and a long-time supporter of the Labour Friends of Israel group who hosted the event, told the capacity crowd:”Today provides a very valuable opportunity to hear testimony from these people about their loved ones, to ensure none of the hostages are forgotten.

“They’re never going to be forgotten by us in this room and we demand that Hamas release all the hostages.”

Speaking at Sunday’s event inside the main conference arena Ilay David whose brother Evyatar David is still captured told the audience:”Keep up the pressure on the other side.

“We’re doing everything we can, believe me, believe us. We’re doing everything we can inside Israel. But we cannot wait alone, we cannot win alone …we need everyone to advocate for us as well.”

He added:”Just try to imagine what it is to know your little brother is held captive in the hands of the devil… that’s how I feel.

“The first job I was ever given is being a big brother.”

David, 23, was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from the Supernova desert rave.

Sharone Lifschitz, daughter of 83-year-old hostage Oded Lifschit, also said that like the other speakers she feared for the fate of their loved ones as the first anniversary of October 7th arrived.

But she also held out hope, like the other speakers, that her father is still alive in Gaza.

“For the 20 hostages for my community that are supposed to be still alive, this is the moment we really have to ask what we can do to help our hostages,” said Lifschitz, who referenced reports that US officials fear there will be no ceasefire in Gaza before the year ends.

“My father was a peace activist all his life,” she added. “He knew Gaza very well.

“The last time I was with my father in Gaza was shortly before the Second Intifada. But I grew up, growing up quite often.”

She pointed to recent polling showing high percentages of Israelis and Palestinians now believed diplomacy was the only way to solve the conflict.

Also offering further emotional testimony was Galia David.

All three speakers were loudly applauded by those in the room.

Among those in attendance at the event were Phil Rosenberg and Andrew Gilbert from the Board of Deputies, along with Louise Ellman, the former MP and LFI stalwart.