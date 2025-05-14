Hotovely praises UK for standing ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Israel over Iran-linked terror plots
Israel's ambassador to the UK spoke at the Independence Day event at the British Museum
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Tzipi Hotovely has praised the UK for standing “shoulder to shoulder” with Israel in countering recent Iranian terror threats against Jewish communities and dissidents in this country.
In her speech at the Israeli embassy’s Independence Day event at the British Museum in central London on Tuesday evening, Israel’s ambassador to the UK said recent Iranian-linked activity uncovered here in the UK showed the regime in Tehran “is the most dangerous state actor in the world today.”
Hotovely then said:”The UK has responded firmly: sanctions, arrests and the foiling of plots against dissidents and Jewish communities.
“And we thank the UK’s security services for their continued vigilance.”
She added:”I am proud, therefore, that the UK and Israel stand shoulder-to-shoulder in countering these threats.
“And we will continue to cooperate closely on matters of security and intelligence sharing, to keep our peoples safe.
“With the UK by our side, we will continue to defend the shared values of freedom, liberty, equality and prosperity that we all share.”
Delivering the keynote speech at the Israel’s 77th Independence Day event inside the iconic London museum, Hotovely said the Iranian linked threats were not isolated but “they are part of a global campaign of intimidation and terror.”
“That’s why we say clearly: Iran cannot be trusted. And it must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons,” she added.
“Its enrichment program must be dismantled – fully and permanently – and we count on our friends and allies to maintain this firm stance for the sake of regional and global stability.”
Her speech coincided with US president Donald Trump saying he “wants to make a deal with Iran but only if the country “ends its pursuit of nuclear weapons” during a visit to the Middle East.
Tuesday night’s event in London saw a huge police presence gathered outside the British Museum, as two groups of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists congregated on separate side roads in front of the venue.
Dozens of police vans were in place on the roads in and around Great Russell Street ensuring the event passed off without trouble.
Defence minister Maria Eagle also spoke at the event for the government. Other politicians to attend included Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, former Tory minister Stephen Crabb, Lord Austin and the Labour MP Damian Egan.
The Met Police has said it believes “a specific premises” was the target of the suspected terror plot earlier this month.
The Israeli embassy in London was reportedly the target.
Police have been given more time to question four Iranian men over an alleged terror plot in the UK.
The men were arrested on 3 May on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, the Metropolitan Police said.
The suspects, detained under the Terrorism Act, can be held until 17 May after the force obtained warrants to further extend their detention.
A fifth Iranian man, who was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, has been released on bail with conditions.
The five men – two aged 29, a 40-year-old, a 24-year-old and another aged 46 – on 3 May – were arrested in Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale and Manchester.
The Met said officers were continuing search a number of addresses in the Greater Manchester, London and Swindon areas.
Three other Iranian men – aged 39, 44 and 55 – were arrested on the same day in London in relation to a separate counter-terrorism investigation.
They were arrested under section 27 of the National Security Act, which covers offences deemed a threat to national security.
Last Friday, police said a fourth man, 31, had been arrested in north-west London as part of the same investigation.
