‘I thought I’d die in Gaza’: freed hostages share harrowing accounts
During their captivity, Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher were subjected to severe conditions. They reported being held in dark, crowded spaces with limited daylight
Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher have begun sharing harrowing details of their 15-month ordeal in Gaza following their release on Sunday as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
The three hostages were handed over to the Red Cross by masked Hamas gunmen in Gaza City, amid a chaotic crowd of armed terrorists and Gazan civilians. One of the women, who has not been identified by name, described the transfer as terrifying, stating, “We were scared to death at the transfer point, from the combination of the armed terrorists and the Gazan crowd.”
During their captivity, the women were subjected to severe conditions. They reported being held in dark, crowded spaces with limited access to daylight.
Hamas claims four female hostages to be released on Saturday in exchange for prisoners
Food and water were scarce, leading to significant weight loss and malnutrition. Some hostages were forced to undergo medical procedures without anesthesia, and there were accounts of physical abuse, including beatings and burnings. Psychological torment was also prevalent, with captors threatening execution and subjecting hostages to constant fear.
Despite the hardships, the women were aware of the events unfolding outside, including the 7 October attack. They had limited access to TV, which provided them with some information about their families’ safety and the ongoing conflict.
The release of these hostages marks the first phase of a three-stage agreement, which includes the release of 33 captives over 42 days in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, many convicted of horrific crimes. The ceasefire has also allowed for a significant influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza, with hundreds of trucks delivering essential supplies.
While the release brings relief and joy to the families of the freed hostages, the situation remains complex. Approximately 94 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza, with concerns about their well-being. Israeli officials continue to negotiate for their release, emphasizing the importance of international pressure on Hamas to free all captives.
Hamas claims four female hostages to be released on Saturday in exchange for prisoners.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.