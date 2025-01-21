‘I thought I’d die in Gaza’: freed hostages share harrowing accounts

Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher have begun sharing harrowing details of their 15-month ordeal in Gaza following their release on Sunday as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The three hostages were handed over to the Red Cross by masked Hamas gunmen in Gaza City, amid a chaotic crowd of armed terrorists and Gazan civilians. One of the women, who has not been identified by name, described the transfer as terrifying, stating, “We were scared to death at the transfer point, from the combination of the armed terrorists and the Gazan crowd.”

During their captivity, the women were subjected to severe conditions. They reported being held in dark, crowded spaces with limited access to daylight.

Food and water were scarce, leading to significant weight loss and malnutrition. Some hostages were forced to undergo medical procedures without anesthesia, and there were accounts of physical abuse, including beatings and burnings. Psychological torment was also prevalent, with captors threatening execution and subjecting hostages to constant fear.

Despite the hardships, the women were aware of the events unfolding outside, including the 7 October attack. They had limited access to TV, which provided them with some information about their families’ safety and the ongoing conflict.

The release of these hostages marks the first phase of a three-stage agreement, which includes the release of 33 captives over 42 days in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, many convicted of horrific crimes. The ceasefire has also allowed for a significant influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza, with hundreds of trucks delivering essential supplies.

While the release brings relief and joy to the families of the freed hostages, the situation remains complex. Approximately 94 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza, with concerns about their well-being. Israeli officials continue to negotiate for their release, emphasizing the importance of international pressure on Hamas to free all captives.

