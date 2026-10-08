Immanuel College offers 15 scholarships covering up to 100% of fees

Immanuel College is offering 15 new sixth form scholarships covering up to 100 percent of tuition fees, giving academically talented students the chance to pursue places at some of Britain’s most competitive universities.

The Jewish school in Bushey has launched specialist programmes for pupils hoping to study at Oxford or Cambridge, or pursue careers in medicine and dentistry.

The scholarships will be awarded based on academic assessment and financial need, with successful applicants potentially having their entire sixth form tuition fees covered.

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Students joining the programmes will receive individual support with university applications, including entrance exam preparation, mock interviews, mentoring and visits to universities.

The announcement follows the opening of the school’s new Sixth Form Centre and the appointment of John Wilson as Director of Sixth Form.

Rabbi Cobi Ebrahimoff, the school’s chief executive, said the scholarships would help ensure that family finances did not stand in the way of academic ambition.

“These scholarships bring our vision of Jewish Global Leadership to life, opening doors for talented and ambitious students regardless of financial circumstances. We are immensely grateful to our generous benefactor for sharing that vision and making these opportunities possible.”

The initiative forms part of the school’s wider aim to develop future leaders who combine academic success with a strong Jewish identity.

Wilson said the new programmes would help pupils compete for places on demanding university courses.

“Our aim is to empower students to believe in what they can achieve and give them the preparation and confidence to pursue the most ambitious pathways,” he said.

“Through expert mentorship, coaching and individual guidance, we will equip each student to make the strongest possible application to Oxbridge, Medicine or Dentistry.”

Applications are now open for the specialist programmes and scholarships, with further details on academic and financial eligibility available from the school.

Immanuel College is an independent Jewish school for pupils aged 11 to 18. Prospective applicants can contact admissions@immanuelcollege.co.uk for further information.