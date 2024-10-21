Inaugural Jewish doctors conference in Brighton

The first of its kind Jewish Doctors Conference took place over 2 days at the Brighton and Hove Jewish Community centre (BNJC) in Brighton.

More than 20 UK doctors from across a range of medical specialties came together to explore approaches to tackling the growing anti-Jewish and anti-Israel hate in healthcare settings.

Additionally, it discussed important religious and ethical issues including dying, death, infertility, mental health and male circumcision.

Organiser and conference chair, Dr Sharon Raymond, delivered a safeguarding training session on radicalisation and extremism.

Presentations were also delivered by key stakeholders including the Israeli Medical Association, the General Medical Council, the CAA (Campaign Against Antisemitism), the CST (Community Security Trust), the Jewish Medical Association, Ematai, PUAH (fertility) Institute, Manchester Misaskim, NOA Girls, Mitzvah Day, CHANA charity, Nefesh B’Nefesh/ Jewish Agency, WZO (World Zionist Orgnisation), and local NHS homeless health inclusion team.

Future conferences are being planned in order to provide updates, guidance and peer support to Jewish doctors.

For further information, click here to contact Dr Sharon Raymond.