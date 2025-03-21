Interfaith iftar shares joint prayer for peace

Twenty Jewish and Muslim women came together for a Ramadan fast-breaking event or Iftar in west London this week.

Organised by Nisa-Nashim, the Jewish Muslim Women’s Network, it united participants from the two faiths against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Israel and terror group Hamas.

The key moment of the evening at the Al Manaar Mosque and Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre was a joint prayer for peace, led by Jewish and Muslim women faith leaders and highlighting the commonalities of the two religions.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Laura Marks, co-founder of Nisa-Nashim, was among the Jewish participants said: “It’s been a hard week for us all, but the mosque offered our Jewish women such warm hospitality, delicious food and calm that we were able to really focus on where we can make a difference – on friendships, our similarities and caring for one another. We were truly blessed to be together.”

Abdurahman Sayed, chief executive of the Al Manaar Mosque, said it was an honour to host the Nisa-Nashim Iftar, adding: “We firmly believe that in times of challenge, we must come even closer together and collaborate to foster peace and harmony within and among our diverse communities.”