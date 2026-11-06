Interfaith Week (8-15 November) launches with call to celebrate unity in diversity

Religious groups and interfaith charities, with backing from the UK Government, are calling on people across Britain to join in a celebration of unity in diversity as Inter Faith Week 2026 launches at the Nishkam Civic Association in Birmingham.

The Week formally starts on Remembrance Sunday (8 November ) and runs through to 15 November.

Organisers seeking to highlight examples of how faith communities all over the country work together week in, week out to foster understanding and build bridges between diverse communities.

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Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Rabbi Josh Levy, Co-Leads of The Movement for Progressive Judaism, said: “British Jews have long played a leading role in building bridges between faith communities in the UK. Progressive Jewish synagogues across the country every year connect with mosques, churches and other faith institutions

“This year’s Inter Faith Week theme, ‘Lighting the Way for a Shared Future’, resonates deeply with the Jewish value of tikkun olam: repairing the world. By coming together and encountering each other in our shared humanity, with authentic respect for an interest in one another’s traditions and values, we can build a more cohesive country and a brighter world for all people.”

One of the highlights of this year’s national campaign will be a special roundtable of young adults aged 18 – 35, (including Christians, Jews, Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, a Zoroastrian and a Baháʼí) at No 10 Downing Street with Faith Minister Florence Eshalomi, to share their experiences of the successes and challenges facing inter faith work in the heart of government.

As well as encouraging faith groups to host events in partnership with each other and national events like the one at Downing Street, this year the national Inter Faith Week campaign has funded twenty grass roots projects across England to deliver activities during the campaign. Grant winners include schools, refugee assistance groups, anti-racism charities, community centres, university student societies and even a community radio station.

Florence Eshalomi MP, Minister for Homelessness, Democracy, Communities and Faith, said: “At a time when global and local challenges affect us all, it is more crucial than ever to applaud the extraordinary inter faith work taking place in communities across the country.

“Not only do I celebrate the achievements or inter faith groups, schools, and workplaces in fostering understanding, but I also urge everyone to get involved. Attend a shared meal; take part in a multi faith walk; join a debate. By connecting in these ways, we can discover our shared values, build lasting hope, and strengthen our resilience against those who seek to divide us.”

Carrie Alderton, chief executive officer of the Faith and Belief Forum, said:

“Interfaith encounters can be transformational experiences. Having the opportunity to understand how someone else sees the world, what motivates them, what inspires them, it can help us transform our understanding of others and ourselves and make us feel more connected to our local community.”

She added: “Interfaith experiences can be accessed anywhere, as long as we’re brave enough: schools, faith communities, workplaces, universities, radio stations, and comedy clubs.”