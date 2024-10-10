Introducing the community’s top ten digital and tech stars

THE TOP TEN (Unranked)

Anthony Beilin, 35, Entrepreneur

Anthony has become a true champion for millions of self-employed workers facing a serious ‘protection gap’ in their benefits and protections. After suffering a back injury that put him out of work for six months, Anthony realised how fortunate he was to receive sick pay during his recovery – in stark contrast to independent workers for whom a serious injury could be financially crippling.

There are more than six million self-employed workers in the UK – the vast majority of whom have no income protection or critical injury cover – so Anthony identified an underutilised market with enormous potential. Using his entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset – already well established as Aviva’s global head of innovation – Anthony founded Collective Benefits (now called Onsi) in 2019 to provide independent workers with financial protections. The insurance provider offers end-to-end digital insurance and benefits platforms, which include sick and injury pay alongside family and compassionate leave, as well as mental health support and everyday savings products.

Onsi currently serves more than 600,000 workers across 35 countries, and has partnered with the biggest names in the platform economy and beyond, including Evri, Amazon Flex, Deliveroo, KFC, Just Eat and Wolt-DoorDash. Thirty-five-year-old Anthony is incredibly ambitious and already has his sights set on protecting one million independent workers – before moving on to the next ten million! Such is Anthony’s impressive profile that he has been invited onto prestigious roundtables at the Labour Party’s annual conference on the topic of developing an industrial strategy for the digital economy.

David Benigson, 35, Entrepreneur

David is the founder and CEO of Signal AI, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor millions of sources and deliver hyper-relevant news and niche stories to business executives in real time. The company’s AI model is trained on more than four billion documents to identify content that mentions an organisation, topic or person. By operating dynamically, the platform identifies critical information in real time that enables organisations to audit their supply chains and spot risks before they snowball into reputational liabilities.

The company’s core web app today supports the day-to-day PR and communications work of more than 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, including HSBC, Deloitte, EY, Citi and Barclays, across 226 markets and 75 languages. Signal AI has grown exponentially to more than 200 employees globally, with offices in London, New York and Hong Kong, and has raised $100m (£76m) in venture capital funding to date.

Well recognised for his innovative approach to AI, the communication expert’s TED talk on augmented intelligence is regarded as one of the most seminal on the subject. Elsewhere, David has featured as a Forbes 30 under 30, DataIQ100’s ‘Most influential people in data’, and PR Week’s Dashboard ‘25 most influential people in communications technology’. Praised as a “true inspiration” who is “humble, entrepreneurial and always striving to do good for the world”, the 35-year-old is a member of South Hampstead Synagogue and a Young Ambassador at Innovate UK, which is part of the Prince’s Trust International.

Yitzi Bude, 37, Tech for good

Yitzi’s impact on charitable fundraising has been transformational. The 37-year-old is the founder and CEO of Charity Extra, an online fundraising platform that has raised more than half a billion pounds in charitable donations. More than two million people have donated via Charity Extra, with 85 percent of the revenue generated going to Jewish organisations. The platform utilises ‘charity champions’ to encourage friends and families to donate to not-for-profits, usurping the traditional model of table hosts at expensive fundraising dinners.

Yitzi launched his website in October 2019, and it grew exponentially during the first Covid-19 lockdown as traditional forms of fundraising were destroyed overnight. The numbers speak for themselves: recent campaigns for educational organisation Aish and mental health charity Jami far exceeded their targets and raised more than £2.5 million and £900,000 respectively. Charity Extra has recently expanded its international operations into Israel and America, with more than 50 employees worldwide. Its website has been significantly upgraded and new technologies introduced, including a contact system whereby donors without internet access can still contribute to campaigns.

Praised for his “boundless passion and endless vision,” Yitzi has progressed his platform into supporting non-Jewish causes, including Marie Curie, NHS Trusts, hospices and animal charities. He has even been invited to address MPs in the House of Commons. The Hendon resident, who is a member of the Nishmas Yisroel Federation congregation, previously ran a successful furniture business, setting up Charity Extra after becoming frustrated in his attempts to fundraise online on behalf of a school.

Hanna Celina, 38, Entrepreneur

Tech entrepreneur Hanna is revolutionising education with her bold aim of transforming how billions of people learn. As co-founder and chief product officer at Kinnu, the 38-year-old is responsible for running the company’s map-based, generative AI learning app.

Already transforming the world of ‘edtech’, Kinnu employs an AI-powered ‘learning engine’ that shifts the curriculum away from the needs of the content creator and focuses them on enabling learners to acquire and retain knowledge. In other words, it helps users improve their long-term memory and therefore their rate of learning across numerous topics including science, history and psychology.

The start-up has gone from strength to strength since it was founded in 2021, recently raising $6.5million in a new funding round, bringing the total raised to just shy of $9m. Interested parties included major angel investors, such as Tom Hulme from Google Ventures, Guy Podjarny of Snyk, and Moonbug Entertainment co-founder Rene Rechtman. Kinnu has had more than 100,000 downloads and more than four million ‘smart reviews’ have already been answered in the app. Hanna’s impressive background includes a degree from Harvard University, a PhD in computer science (specialising in human computer interaction design) from Newcastle University, as well as stints at Google (analytics and strategy lead), Deliveroo (finance director) and FutureLearn (director of insights). Hanna is also currently an adjunct senior lecturer, human-computer interaction at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, where she is pursuing her passion for innovative approaches to social learning and social impact-focused learning experiences.

Sam Fromson, 34, Tech for good

Few have branched the worlds of religion and entrepreneurship quite like Sam. The 34-year-old has been the Community Rabbi of Golders Green United Synagogue since 2015, all while creating one of the UK’s most successful tech start-ups, YuLife.

The revolutionary insurtech company (where insurance meets technology) aims to encourage positive lifestyle changes in its users by rewarding healthy living, and turning financial products into a force for good. Through its game-style app, users can earn virtual YuCoins, aka “the currency of wellbeing”, for completing everyday wellness activities, such as walking, meditation, mindfulness and cycling, in return for vouchers and perks from leading brands, including ASOS, Avios, Nike and John Lewis. Members can also choose to improve the world through donating to charity, planting trees or cleaning the ocean. Now managing half a million policies, YuLife is used by more than 1,000 businesses, including Capital One, Co-op, Sodexo, Land Rover and Tesco, and expanded its reach into the US and South Africa. In 2022, the company more than doubled in size to more than 230 team members, aka the ‘YuCrew’. It also recently accepted two prestigious awards, ‘Best Insurtech’ and the ‘Outstanding Customer Journey 2024’ in the CX Customer Awards, which celebrates a company’s exceptional customer service endeavours within the insurance sector.

Within the community, the Cambridge graduate has also been a Governor of Rimon Jewish Primary School since November 2020 and is a member of ROI Community, an international network of activists redefining Jewish engagement on a global scale.

Daniel Gilbert, 38, Advertising/Marketing/Communications

Daniel has made staggering achievements in transforming the global online advertising scene. The 38-year-old former Google employee launched London-based Brainlabs in early 2012, seeking to help advertisers extract the maximum amount of value from their campaigns through a tried and tested set of analytical systems called the Brainbox Methodology. This includes a focus on the Quality Score, the rating of the quality and relevance of keywords and pay-per-click (PPC) ads.

By utilising data and automation, Daniel has overseen a remarkable growth in his company to more than 900 people spanning numerous major markets, including the USA, India and Brazil. His unique methodology has delivered exceptional results for major clients, including Formula 1, Estée Lauder and Capital One, and the company’s value has ballooned to around $320 million. The company has featured on nearly every major news outlet, including BBC News at Ten, ITV, The Times and Evening Standard, and Daniel is a frequent author for publications such as Campaign, Econsultancy, SearchEngineLand and City AM.

Among his numerous accolades, Daniel was named top of PPC Hero’s ‘Most Influential PPC Experts in the World’ list (2018), one of the most influential people in digital by Econsultancy (2018), and was a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award that same year. With a firm eye on expansion, Daniel has boldly declared that he aims for BrainLabs to become the biggest media agency in the world within 20 years. Who’s to stop him?

Ari Last, 38, Entrepreneur

Ari is the founder and CEO of Bubble, the UK’s biggest on-demand childcare platform. The business connects parents to babysitters both for short notice cover and regular childcare needs, with the product centred on recommendations from friends and family. Since 2016, the award-winning mobile app has grown to more than 200,000 users who book flexible childcare – even at just 30 minutes’ notice – whenever they need it.

The app contains 100m+ relationship ‘nodes’ between users to serve parents with local babysitters and nannies that come recommended by other parents they trust. Every sitter passes an ID and background check before being allowed onto the app. The 38-year-old’s start-up has also developed a ‘Bubble for Work’ programme, partnering with companies to provide childcare and family support for employees – including, most recently, with Deliveroo, which now provides 15 hours of free childcare to 1,000 of the firm’s riders.

Ari has also launched a volunteer childcare service for NHS workers, which has garnered more than 10,000 hours of childcare requests. The idea for Bubble came from Ari’s own experience of struggling to find reliable childcare for his three young children and noticing the technological void in an otherwise lucrative sector. Ari’s commercial nous was honed during stints as head of commercial partnerships at MarketInvoice, one of Europe’s largest peer-2-peer lending platforms, and commercial strategy and business development manager at the online gambling website Betfair. Already labelled the ‘Uber of babysitting’, Bubble – and its visionary CEO – are certainly ones to watch.

Jack Prevezer, 37, Tech for good

Jack is on a mission to provide high-quality coaching services to all employees, regardless of seniority. The 37-year-old is the co-founder and COO of EZRA Coaching, a leading global virtual coaching and learning provider that is revolutionising professional development utilising behavioural science insights.

The online-only provider has enjoyed an extraordinary growth trajectory since its founding in 2018, counting household names such as Nestle, Microsoft, HSBC and Jaguar Land Rover among its impressive client list. Coaches – who are all accredited by established bodies such as the International Coaching Federation – can be reached across six continents, 113 cities and 21 time zones, with 26 languages on offer. The company has even formed a ‘Science Board’, which utilises an interdisciplinary team of experts to ensure academic rigour and advance the scientific foundation behind its coaching techniques. Under his leadership, EZRA Coaching has also recently partnered with Headspace, a leading global mental health support service, to integrate wellbeing into its 1:1 development offering. Jack joined the start-up in 2019, having led a global advisory business, Venture Builder, which specialised in helping C-suite executives drive innovation and agile practices in the workplace.

The Cambridge graduate’s impressive CV also includes a stint in venture capital at Bridges Ventures, driving growth in early-stage impactful businesses across consumer, healthcare, education, e-com and leisure. He has also served as an adviser to various boards at leading fast-paced start-ups across North America and Europe, bringing his deep appreciation for the challenges in scaling technology and learning solutions to large enterprise institutions.

Chaya Sudak, 24, Tech for good

Chaya is the embodiment of a creative entrepreneur whose technology has significantly improved the lives of its users. After nearly losing a family member to a preventable disease, the 24-year-old was determined to use her own experience to improve the health of children nationwide by bolstering incremental positive habits.

Chaya is the founder of ‘Super Me Club’, which leverages gamification to motivate and inspire students to adopt habits that enhance their mental and physical wellness while also fostering a spirit of empathy that encourages them to make a positive impact on the world around them. These changes are enhanced with social support, raffles and positive reinforcement over a period of 66 days – the amount of time experts say is needed to solidify an action into a habit. The user-friendly platform enables parents or school administrators to set specific missions for their children – for example eating a piece of fruit or writing a birthday card – who then log their completed tasks and win prizes.

The platform has been developed in conjunction with senior professionals sitting on a medical advisory board, including Pier Lambiase, professor of Cardiology at UCL and Barts Heart Centre, and Dr Galina Vernon, a GP since 2013. Teachers and parents have offered exceptional feedback into the app’s efficacy, including the changing of drinking habits of children from juice to water and increasing exercise. With her app already making waves in the community, Chaya’s creative drive certainly makes her one to watch.

Ben Ziff, 36, Entrepreneur

Ben is deeply passionate about using the latest technology to deliver a seamless experience for drivers. The 36-year-old is managing director of CitiPark, a division of Leeds-based property investor, Town Centre Securities (TCS), that operates 20 car parks in several cities, including Leeds, Manchester and London.

Since 2014, he has led an ambitious acquisitions programme that has doubled the size of the car park division, currently providing just under 10,000 parking spaces nationwide. Ben has also established a leading car park price comparison engine and full parking management enforcement company. Perhaps most notably, Ben was instrumental in TCS’s investment in YourParkingSpace.co.uk in November 2016. YourParkingSpace was sold in July 2022 for £129 million, netting TCS a return of 18 times its initial investment.

Ben’s technological drive has also ensured the company uses cutting-edge innovation to maximise its operations. This includes utilising Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and electric vehicle charging, as well as introducing a 24/7 ‘Engine Room’ that operates as a centralised control centre for every CitiPark branch in the country. Other notable projects led by Ben include harnessing his experience of the energy sector to develop TCS Energy, which he set up in 2012, to invest in renewable energy production and storage. Since then, the company has established a partnership with Tesla and built the UK’s largest solar farm in a city centre, located at Leeds Dock.

