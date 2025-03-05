Iran has ‘long-standing pattern of targeting Jewish and Israeli citizens’, UK minister warns
UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis issue warns after outlining move meaning anybody who works for, or is a proxy, of Iranian state will have to register their presence or face jail
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Iranian Intelligence Services are responsible for”a long-standing pattern of targeting Jewish and Israeli people internationally”, the UK’s Security Minister has warned.
Dan Jarvis made his observation after announcing a move in the Commons that will mean anybody who works for – or is a proxy of – the Iranian state will have to register their presence in the UK or face jail time.
The Labour minister told Jewish News:”“It is clear there has been a long-standing pattern of targeting Jewish and Israeli people internationally by the Iranian Intelligence Services.
“The threat to our Jewish community in the UK is utterly unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue.
“This government will always act to protect the public, and national security is a foundation of our Plan for Change.
“That is why today we announced this concerted response, using all appropriate tools to counter the real and persistent threat from Iran. As part of this, we will continue to maintain funding for protective security measures to synagogues, Jewish community centres and schools.”
The moves was praised by the Board of Deputies, who said:”We thank the Government for listening to the consistent warnings of British Jews about the threat the Iranian state poses to our community as well as to many Iranians who have found shelter in the UK.”
Labour Friends of Israel also voiced their support for the government’s stance in relation to Iran. UK places entire Iranian state onto highest tier of new foreign influence register
In the Commons on Tuesday Jarvis said Iran, including its IRGC intelligence services and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, is being placed on the “enhanced tier” of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS).
That means any members of the Iranian state, or anybody acting on behalf of the state, carrying out “political influence activities” in the UK will have to register themselves with the scheme.
Failure to register is a criminal offence and can mean up to five years in jail.
Iran is the first foreign power to be placed on the enhanced tier of the scheme, which has two levels aimed at strengthening the resilience of the UK’s political system against covert foreign influence.
The first level is a “political influence” tier, involving communications with senior decision makers such as UK ministers, MPs and senior civil servants.
