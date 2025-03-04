UK places entire Iranian state onto highest tier of new foreign influence register

The UK government is placing the entire Iranian state, including its intelligence services and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, onto the highest tier of its new Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS).

Security Minister Dan Jarvis confirmed the move in a Commons statement where he described FIRS as a two-tier scheme to strengthen the resilience of the UK political system against covert foreign influence.

It is also designed to provide greater assurance around the activities of certain foreign powers or entities that are a national security risk.

Jarvis also confimed that Jonathan Hall KC has been asked to review the UK’s counter-terrorism framework in relation to “modern day state threats, such as those from Iran.”

The d FIRS scheme will require “the registration of arrangements to carry out political influence activities in the UK at the direction of a foreign power.”

The “enhanced” tier will allow a senior minister to require certain countries register a broader range of activities to protect Britain’s interests.

“We will place the whole of the Iranian state, including Iran’s intelligence services, the IRGC and MOIS (Ministry of Intelligence), on to the enhanced tier of the new foreign influence registration scheme,” Jarvis told parliament.

“This action will mean that those who are directed by Iran to conduct activities in the UK, such as criminal proxies, must register that activity, whatever it is, orface five years in prison.

“They will face a choice, expose their actions to the government or face jail.”

Jarvis said the government expected the scheme to be up and running by the summer.

In relation to calls for proscription, Jarvis said the work of the KC Hall would include “giving specific consideration to the design of a proscrption mechanism of state or state linked bodies.”

The minister said this would provide “more flexibility than is offered under current existing powers”.

Hall is “perfectly placed to undertake this review,” added Jarvis.

Also during Tuesday’s statement Jarvis said he “welcomed” Charity Commission statutory inquiries into the Islamic Centre of England and the Alto Eid Charitable Trust.

Jarvis spoke of the government’s commitment to funding of security for Jewish schools, synagogues and other buildings amid continued outside threats “in a dangerous, volatile world.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “We support the listing of Iran in the enhanced tier of Firs (Foreign Influence Registration Scheme), we support the Government in that and will support the relevant statutory instrument when it comes before Parliament.”

Philp went on to ask: “Is merely requiring registration a strong enough sanction, and I put it to the House that it is not strong enough because under Firs all that is required is registration and that alone is not enough.

“We’ve seen our allies the United States in 2019 designate the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) as a terror organisation, we’ve seen our Canadian allies do the same just last year and yet I’ve heard nothing on proscription.”

Jarvis said it was “long-standing” Government procedure not to comment on organisations or entities that are being considered for proscription, adding: “I know that he wouldn’t really expect me to break from that long-standing precedent today and I’m not going to.”

Welcoming the announcement to tackle the threat from Iran, Labour Friends of Israel chair Jon Pearce MP said:“The Iranian regime brutally suppresses its own people, represents a clear and present danger to security and prosperity in the Middle East, and poses a growing danger to the UK – from attempted assassinations and plots on British streets, threatening the Jewish community, and aiding Putin’s war against Ukraine.

“That’s why the government is absolutely right to take this strong action today, adding Iran to the foreign influence registration scheme and announcing a review of proscription powers for state-backed groups.

“For too long the Tories were far too soft on Tehran, failing to proscribe the IRGC or institute meaningful action against the regime. Under Labour, Iran can be in no doubt about the UK’s conviction to tackle the threat posed by this terror regime.”