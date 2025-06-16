Iranian missile strikes Weizmann Institute, damaging labs in Rehovot

The Weizmann Institute of Science has confirmed multiple buildings on its Rehovot campus were damaged early Sunday after an Iranian missile struck the area, sparking fires and damaging parts of its laboratories.

Footage cited by The New York Times showed flames engulfing at least one lab building, with debris and shattered glass scattered across the site. The missile impact was part of a broader barrage targeting central Israel in the early hours of 15 June.

Alan Monziani, a PhD student from Italy residing in the campus dorms, told the Times: “It’s hard to say if it was a direct hit or shrapnel,” describing the scene as “shattered glass and fire breaking out at the site.”

In a statement, the Institute said: “In the early hours of Sunday 15 June, missile strikes heavily damaged buildings and labs on our Rehovot campus. We are profoundly relieved that no one was harmed, and we thank you for your messages of support and solidarity during this challenging time.

“The Institute is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. As we assess the full extent of the damage and plan next steps, we will keep you informed.

“Our thoughts are with our friends, colleagues and loved ones in Israel. Together, as a Weizmann community, we will rebuild with renewed resilience and continue our mission to advance scientific discovery for the benefit and future of humanity.”

The explosion caused widespread damage in surrounding areas. Images show roads strewn with debris, blown-out windows, and extensive fire damage across parts of Rehovot. The extent of damage to specific research projects or sensitive equipment is still being assessed.

The attack came amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, following Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion targeting Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure. Iran’s response, involving dozens of missiles, marked one of the most direct strikes on Israeli civilian and scientific infrastructure to date.

While there were no injuries reported on campus, local reports indicated multiple civilian injuries across Rehovot. The Weizmann Institute remains in contact with security and emergency services as cleanup and damage assessments continue.