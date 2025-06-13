LIVE UPDATES: Israel attacks Iran’s nuclear sites

The top command of the air force was eliminated along with him.

Per the IDF: “During the night, the Intelligence Department identified that the top brass of the Revolutionary Guards Air Force were convening in an underground headquarters to prepare to attack the State of Israel.

Air Force fighter jets attacked the headquarters containing the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Air Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, along with other senior officials.

Along with Haji Zada, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards Air Force’s UAV Command, Taher-Por, and the commander of the Revolutionary Guards Air Force’s Air Defense Command, Daoud Shihian, were eliminated.

The IRGC Air Force is responsible for repeated attacks against Israeli citizens.

At its peak, Hajizadeh and his men commanded the direct firing of missiles and drones from Iran into Israel in October and the direct launch of missiles in April.

Along with all of this, the senior officials who were foiled led the attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia in September 2019.

Haji-Zada has publicly declared allegiance to the idea of ​​destroying Israel at various events over the past few years and has played a central role in building the plan to destroy Israel.”