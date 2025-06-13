LIVE UPDATES: Israel attacks Iran’s nuclear sites

IDF eliminates commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ air force
The top command of the air force was eliminated along with him.
Per the IDF: “During the night, the Intelligence Department identified that the top brass of the Revolutionary Guards Air Force were convening in an underground headquarters to prepare to attack the State of Israel.
Air Force fighter jets attacked the headquarters containing the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Air Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, along with other senior officials.
Along with Haji Zada, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards Air Force’s UAV Command, Taher-Por, and the commander of the Revolutionary Guards Air Force’s Air Defense Command, Daoud Shihian, were eliminated.
The IRGC Air Force is responsible for repeated attacks against Israeli citizens.
At its peak, Hajizadeh and his men commanded the direct firing of missiles and drones from Iran into Israel in October and the direct launch of missiles in April.
Along with all of this, the senior officials who were foiled led the attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia in September 2019.
Haji-Zada has publicly declared allegiance to the idea of destroying Israel at various events over the past few years and has played a central role in building the plan to destroy Israel.”
The IDF struck Iran’s largest uranium enrichment site in the Natanz area
The IDF reports: “During the night, Air Force fighter jets, under precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Branch, attacked the Iranian regime’s uranium enrichment site in the Natanz area.
“This is the largest uranium enrichment site in Iran, which has been working for years to obtain nuclear weapons and contains the infrastructure required for military-grade enrichment.
“The attacks damaged the underground space at the site, which contains a multi-story enrichment hall with centrifuges, electrical rooms, and other supporting infrastructure.
“In addition, vital infrastructure at the site that enables its continued functioning and the continued advancement of the Iranian regime’s project to obtain nuclear weapons was attacked. The close cooperation between the Intelligence Division and the Air Force resulted in significant damage to the site.”
Trump says Iran must make a deal now or face even more deadly action
US President Donald Trump says Iran must make a deal now over its nuclear program or face even more destructive and deadly military action.
“There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end,” Trump says on his Truth Social platform. “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.”
He says Iranians refused to agree to a deal, despite his many warnings of military actions that “would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told.”
“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done,” he writes.
The president does not indicate the US will join the military action, but says he will continue to arm Israel with weapons to use against Iran.
“Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come – And they know how to use it,” he writes.
Iranian people use Twitter hashtag to thank Israel for destroying the IRGC: #سپاس_اسرائیل
Translates as: “Thanks Israel”
New wave of attacks in Iran: IDF destroys Tabriz airport
Israel launched another wave of attacks against Iranian targets, as part of Operation “Am Kalavi” – “Rising Lion”.
CFI says Israel taking ‘vital steps’ with attacks on Iran
“With the breakdown in diplomatic negotiations, and new evidence of Iran’s emerging nuclear capability, Israel is taking vital steps to protect regional and national security.
“Iran has flagrantly breached its non-proliferation obligations and has continued enriching uranium at levels far beyond what is necessary for any peaceful purpose. Iran’s intransigence during the recent Oman-led talks underlined its hostile intent.
“The West’s failure to respond to Iran’s previous violations of the JCPOA deal emboldened Tehran and its proxies. The UK must now stand firmly with Israel to face this shared threat.
The response of the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to the developments overnight was disappointing. This is not a moment for moral equivocation”
Behind the scenes: Israel’s ministers were taken underground without security guards and without mobile phones
Israel’s pre-emptive attack on Iran was unanimously approved in an unusual meeting that began yesterday at 8:00pm local time in a secret bunker. Those present were required to sign a secret partner form, and only at 3:00am were they temporarily allowed to use the phone. Those present said: “There were hugs and handshakes. There is still a lot of work to be done.”
Full story at YNet.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirms Israel’s ‘right to defend its existence and the security of its citizens’
Merz says he spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this morning, who updated him on Israel’s Iran operation and its objectives.
He convened his security cabinet after the conversation and said Germany will increase protection of Israeli assets and Jewish sites.
“Just yesterday, the International Atomic Energy Agency, in a resolution introduced by Germany together with France and the United Kingdom, reiterated that Iran continues to fail to fulfill its obligations to disclose its work on enriching nuclear-capable material. Iran has subsequently threatened to further accelerate uranium enrichment. This nuclear program violates the provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and poses a serious threat to the entire region, especially to the State of Israel.”
Oil prices soar after Israel’s strikes
Oil prices have surged after Israel launched an attack on Iran’s nuclear programme with financial markets anxious over retaliatory action.
The price of Brent crude jumped nearly 10% higher at one stage before easing back a little to stand 7% higher at 74 US dollars a barrel.
London’s FTSE 100 Index dropped 0.6%, down 56 points to 8828.6, in early morning trading on Friday after heavy overnight losses on Asian stock markets as the worries spooked investors, with the UK’s top tier falling back from a record high set in the previous session.
The strikes by Israel on Iran’s capital Tehran early on Friday are said to be the most significant attack the country has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq and have led to concerns over an all-out conflict between the two Middle Eastern countries.
In Washington, the Trump administration said it had not been involved in the attack and warned Iran not to retaliate against US interests or personnel.
Media report suggests UK may not help defend Israel if Iran retaliates
Last November, during a significant Iranian ballistic missile and drone attack , the Royal Air Force played a role in supporting Israel, shooting down some Iranian drones.
But the relationship between the UK and Israel has deteriorated in the eight months since, and the Defence Editor of the Times has suggested, without citing specific sources, that at this point in time “there aren’t any UK plans to help protect Israel”, although adding that “clearly this could change throughout the course of the day.”
In the meantime, the Defence Editor of Sky News suggests that the UK was not informed of last night’s operation ahead of time, with a planned trip to Washington today by Foreign Secretary David Lammy having been abruptly cancelled this morning.
Shadow foreign secretary: UK must use influence to deliver stability in Middle East
Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel has said the UK “must use our influence and diplomacy” to deliver “stability in the Middle East”.
In a post on X, Dame Priti said: “We are watching closely developments in the Middle East and urge all sides to work towards a de-escalation of tensions.
“The world is an increasingly dangerous place with significant threats to our national interests, security and defence.
“We must use our influence and diplomacy to work closely with all of our allies in the region and beyond to resolve conflicts, and deliver peace and stability in the Middle East.”
Ireland ‘deeply concerned’ by air strikes
Ireland’s deputy premier has said he is “deeply concerned” about Israeli air strikes on Iran.
Simon Harris, who is also the Irish foreign affairs minister, said further escalation would risk “regional spillover”, which would be “disastrous”.
“I am deeply concerned about the reports of extensive military air strikes by Israel on Iran overnight,” Tanaiste Simon Harris said.
“The Middle East desperately needs peace and stability. Further escalation would bring a very real risk of regional spillover. This would be disastrous for all the peoples of the region.
“I urge restraint and de-escalation by all involved, and for those with influence to use it positively at this critical moment. A negotiated solution is needed to address Iran’s nuclear programme.
“My officials are in touch with our embassy in Tehran regarding the safety of the small Irish community in Iran and we are in close contact with our EU partners.”
UK refuses to say if it was aware of Israel’s strikes before they took place.
Industry minister Sarah Jones has refused to say whether the UK was aware of Israel’s strikes against Iran before they took place.
Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Ms Jones said: “This is a very concerning and dangerous situation of course, and this Government supports de-escalation and that’s what we’ll be trying to achieve.
“Of course I can’t talk on air about what we did or didn’t know but we will be using all the powers that we have with our allies to urge all sides to show restraint.”
All Iranian drones intercepted
The recent all clear given to Israeli civilians has now been followed by news from Israeli media that the hundreds of drones launched by the Iranian regime at Israel in response to last night’s strikes have all been intercepted.
IDF Home Front Command says civilians no longer need to stay close to bomb shelters
At around 03:45 this morning, sirens sounded over Israel and civilians were instructed to remain close to bomb shelters. This advice has now been lifted.
CST warns British Jews to be vigilant
In a message from the Community Security Trust, the charity warns UK Jews to “be vigilant and follow the strict security measures that are in place at communal buildings, events and areas.
“This is not based on specific intelligence, but Iran has long used terrorism against Jews and Israelis around the world.”
Further details emerge about the scope of Israel’s operation
According to emerging reports from Israeli intelligence officials, as reported by Israeli media, the airstrikes by Israel were preceded by significant attacks on the ground, inside Iran itself.
These attacks included:
- Mossad Commando teams deploying precision-guided weaponry near Iranian SAM (Surface to Air Missile) locations, with those weapons launched prior to the air assault
- Vehicles had been configured with advance strike systems and positioned near key Iranian defence systems. Again, these were activated at the beginning of the operation, with significant success.
- A base for explosive-laden drones was established by Mossad inside Iran well prior to these attacks. Last night, the drones were activated and directed to take out key Surface-to-Surface missile launchers at a key military base near Tehran.
Iran’s King in exile: ‘This regime is corrupt – join the people’
Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah of Iran, is the exiled Crown Prince of Iran: “My message to the military, law enforcement, and security forces is clear: This regime and its corrupt and incompetent leaders do not value your lives or our Iran. Separate yourself from them and join the people.”
Iranian drones are being intercepted in Syrian and Jordanian airspace
So far, there are no alerts of incoming drones in Israel.
IDF confirms three major military commanders eliminated
IDF: We can now confirm that the Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the IRGC and the Commander of Iran’s Emergency Command were all eliminated in the Israeli strikes across Iran by more than 200 fighter jets. These are three ruthless mass murderers with international blood on their hands. The world is a better place without them.
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis shares prayers for ‘resilience, fortitude and strength’
“I’m in Israel now and, together with millions of others, we are looking to the coming hours with resilience, fortitude and strength. As Israel confronts her enemies yet again, we turn Heavenwards with prayers for peace and security: “Behold the Guardian of Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps!”
(Psalm 121) עם ישראל חי!
Chief Rabbis of Israel call on the public not to hold prayers in synagogues this coming Shabbat
During the Cabinet meeting, the ministers divided the Book of Psalms among themselves for the success of the operation.
Naftali Bennett: Israel’s strike against Iran’s nuclear program and military was done at the very last moment possible
In a statement on Twitter/X, former Israeli prime minister Bennett wrote:
“Israel’s strike against Iran’s nuclear program and military was vital, and done at the very last moment possible. All Israelis—left and right—support this action of self defense. Iran was about to get ten nuclear warheads. Iran is also the head of a “terror octopus” wreaking havoc across the world, and I’ve been pushing for striking its head for a long time. Now it’s finally happening. The action will save millions of lives and make the world a safer place. We need to brace ourselves for tough days ahead and stay united. May Hashem bless us.”
Trump’s media comments part of co-ordinated plan ahead of Israeli strikes
The Israeli assault on Iran followed 8 months of intensive secret preparations. According to Israeli sources, President Trump’s remarks in recent days were part of the deception.
Anti-government protests and Tel Aviv Pride parade cancelled
In anticipation of the expected Iranian response, and in accordance with the ban on gatherings, all anti-government protest events in Israel planned for the weekend have been cancelled.
The LGBT community event in Tel Aviv will also not take place.
Israel Railways announced the closure of a number of stations and the reduction of activity on several lines. “Egged” and “Dan” announced that bus activity will be reduced and an emphasis will be placed on service to hospitals and essential destinations.
Source: YNet
US Embassy in Israel tells employees, family members to shelter in place until further notice
Yesterday, it told employees not to venture beyond Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Beersheba.
Israel attacked during Iran military exercises
The Israeli assault on Friday morning caught Iran by surprise during a military exercise. This drill possibly made it easier for Israel to track and eliminate Iran’s military leaders.
Source: N12 Israel
Next round of Iran-US talks cancelled
The sixth round of talks with the United States will not be held following the Israeli attacks, senior Iranian lawmaker Aladdin Boroujerdi, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said on Friday.
Source: Iran International English news agency
Israelis queue for vital provisions with trademark calm
Across the country, Israelis are queuing calmly for vital provisions, radiating that uniquely Israeli brand of nonchalance.
The 100 drones fired by Iran are estimated to reach Israel in 1-2 hours
IDF are working on intercepting as many as possible before they get near Israel.
Source: N12 news channel
Iran launches suicide drones against Israel
More than 100 suicide drones have been launched against Israel from Iran and Yemen. Israeli, British and American fighter jets are in the process of shooting them down.
Picture: Khamenei’s senior advisor Ali Shamkhani’s home
Images shared on social media show the bedroom blown out in a precision strike.
Keir Starmer: ‘Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy’
Statement from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer per Twitter/X:
“The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no one in the region. Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”
Israelis stock up at supermarkets in anticipation of retaliatory response from Iran
Despite the early hour and the fear of a response to Israel’s surprise attack on Iran, many Israelis have flocked to the already open bookstores and convenience stores, while others are waiting outside for the large retail chains to open.
Ynet reports that Israelis are stocking up on toilet paper, water and dry food.
Click here for the full story.
IDF confirms IRGC commander eliminated in pre-emptive strikes against Iran
Statement from the IDF:
“We can now confirm that the Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the IRGC and the Commander of Iran’s Emergency Command were all eliminated in the Israeli strikes across Iran by more than 200 fighter jets. These are three ruthless mass murderers with international blood on their hands. The world is a better place without them.”
IDF releases images showing Israeli Air Force fighter jets heading out for Iran strikes
The IDF has released footage showing Israeli Air Force fighter jets heading out for the strikes in Iran on Friday morning, as well as landing following the attacks.
The military said 200 IAF aircraft participated in the strikes, with fighter jets dropping over 330 munitions on over 100 sites.
From our partners at Times of Israel.
Starmer and Lammy urge ‘all parties to step back and reduce tensions’
Sir Keir Starmer said the Government urged “all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently” after Israeli strikes on Iran, adding that “now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy”.
Foreign Minister David Lammy tweeted: “Stability in the Middle East is vital for global security. I’m concerned to see reports of strikes overnight. Further escalation is a serious threat to peace & stability in the region and in no one’s interest. This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint.”
El Al cancels flights
All El AL flights to and from Israel are cancelled.
A statement on the national carrier’s Twitter/X feed said:
“Following recent security developments and in accordance with the instructions from the security and aviation authorities to close Israeli airspace, EL AL Airlines is updating on the suspension of its flights to and from Israel. We’ll keep you updated on any developments on the EL AL website and the company’s social media accounts. EL AL is working in full coordination with governmental security authorities and prioritizing the safety and security of passengers and crew. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to resuming normal operations as soon as circumstances allow.”
Iran’s supreme leader: ‘Israel will face severe punishment’
Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, said Israel will face “severe punishment… Israel unleashed its wicked and bloody hand in a crime against Iran.” He added that the strikes reveal Israel’s “vile nature.”
President Isaac Herzog stresses Israel’s ‘solemn duty to defend itself’
Israel embarked on an operation to “neutralise an immediate and existential threat to our people,” says President Isaac Herzog.
“The Iranian regime — at the helm of a global terror empire — has continued to radicalise and destabilise the region with its proxies, while working relentlessly to advance its military nuclear capabilities, and expand its ballistic missile arsenal,” he writes on X.
Herzog says that Iranian leaders “have made no secret of their openly repeated intention to annihilate the State of Israel. For years, the regime has prepared to turn that vision into reality.”
He stresses Israel’s “inherent right and the solemn duty to defend itself, and will always do so with determination and clarity.”
100 drones launched by Iran at Israel
IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin has said over 100 drones have been launched by Iran at Israel in the last few hours. He says the IDF is working to shoot them down. The drones will take several hours to reach Israel.
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s strikes
The foreign ministry has said in a statement. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms.”
