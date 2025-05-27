Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation begins aid deliveries
An attempt by Hamas to block access to one of the new aid sites has reportedly failed, with Gazans breaching the terrorist organisation's checkpoint
An American and Israeli-backed organisation has begun to dispense aid in Gaza, with both Hamas and United Nations officials strongly condemning the new method of distributing supplies to civilians of the Strip.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said on Monday that food had begun to be delivered to its depots, promising that: “more trucks with aid will be delivered tomorrow, with the flow of aid increasing each day.”
Israeli media reported that two of GHF’s four planned depots opened on Tuesday, one at Tel Sultan in Rafah, the other in the area known as the ‘Morag Corridor’ between Rafah and Khan Younis.
While Israeli troops will not directly help GHF, which is American, in its distribution efforts, the organisation would not have been able to operate in Gaza without explicit Israeli approval and support, something which Hamas has noted in its communiques on the subject.
A quote from the Hamas-run Gazan Ministry of the Interior described the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation initiative as “completely unacceptable, and we call on our people not to respond to it, as the occupation will use the distribution of aid within the framework of security and intelligence work.”
It described how the failure of the new aid plan “depends on the citizens’ lack of response and their categorical rejection of it, which will force the occupation to return to the previously implemented system of distributing aid through official institutions affiliated with the United Nations.”
The terrorist organisation simultaneously appeared to confirm its direct involvement in connection with supplies delivered via UN agencies as well as threatening any civilians using GHF, stating: “We will not hesitate to carry out our duty in securing and protecting aid trucks, and we will not allow the creation of bodies that serve as agents of the occupation in the areas controlled by its army. Anyone who cooperates with the occupation in imposing its agenda will pay the price, and we will take the necessary measures against him.”
However, Israeli media reported on Tuesday that GHF was estimating that thousands of Palestinians were queuing to receive aid packages from the two compounds. It cited an additional claim by the company that an attempt by Hamas to set up a checkpoint preventing people from accessing one of the sites had failed, with the blockade being breached by civilians.
The GHF initiative was also strongly criticised by Tom Fletcher, the UN’s Chief of Aid, who described how it would make “starvation a bargaining chip.” Mr Fletcher has yet to apologise for incorrectly claiming on live television last week that 14,000 babies would die in the next 48 hours in Gaza if aid was not resumed. It was later discovered that the statistic in question originated from a report stating that just over 14,000 children between six months and five years were at risk of acute malnutrition over the next year if aid to Gaza was not forthcoming.
On Sunday, the head of GHF resigned, stating that he felt it was “not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon”. The group said it was disappointed at his decision and that it would be continuing with its efforts to expand its aid operation to cover all Gazans, with aim to reach more than 1 million Palestinians by the end of the week.
Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, official spokesperson for the IDF, said: “The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reports that Hamas operatives are threatening staff and blocking civilians from accessing aid, actively trying to sabotage their humanitarian mission.
“Hamas has been holding 58 of our hostages captive, as well as over 2 million people of Gaza. What was once a secret is now revealed to the public: Hamas does everything in their power to prevent Gazan civilians from receiving humanitarian aid directly. For them it’s aid for Hamas terrorists or no aid at all.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.