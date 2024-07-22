Israel confirms murder of two more hostages in Hamas captivity

Two more hostages, Yagev Buchshtab, 35, and Alex Dancyg, 76, both taken by Hamas from kibbutzes on 7 October, have been murdered in captivity, the IDF announced on Monday.

Yagev was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nirim along with his wife, Rimon Buchshtab-Kirsht, who was released after 50 days in captivity.

A sound technician by profession, Yagev loved music, playing the guitar and the flute.

Together with his wife Rimon, Yagev cared for five dogs and five cats, several of which they had rescued and rehabilitated.

Alex was a historian, educator and farmer who lived on Kibbutz Nir Oz. Born to Holocaust survivors, he became one of the founders of educational delegations to Poland. He worked at Yad Vashem for about 30 years, where he trained thousands of guides in Holocaust education.

Hostages who were held captive with him reported that Alex spent his time in captivity giving history lectures to fellow captives. Alex was an avid reader with a passion for history and enjoyed various sports. Yesterday would have been his 76th birthday.

Taking to Twitter/X, the IDF said: “Alex and Yagev were brutally abducted into Gaza and their bodies are still being held by Hamas. The confirmation of their deaths comes after thorough intelligence review and expert committee approval of the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Ministry of Religious Services and the Israel Police.

“The circumstances of their death in Hamas captivity are being examined by all professional authorities. We remain dedicated to gathering information about the hostages in Gaza and we will continue providing support to the families of hostages during this difficult time.”

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said: “Today, we deeply grieve the loss of our cherished and esteemed colleague, Alex Dancyg. Just yesterday, we marked Alex’s 76th birthday, filled with the hope that he would soon return to us alive and well.

“Alex’s essence embodied both in spirit and substance, his love for the land and thirst for knowledge. His vast library at his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz reflected his deep connection between his cherished Israeli and Jewish identity as well as to his Polish birthplace. Alex successfully integrated these perspectives into his teaching of the events of World War II in general, and of the Holocaust in particular. The news of his tragic death strengthens our commitment to ensure that Alex’s legacy and the stories he passionately preserved are never forgotten.”

The Israeli ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne said on Twitter/X: “We are devastated by the announcement on the death of Alex Dancyg, kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and held in Gaza. Alex, born in Poland, did much to strengthen relations. He would have marked his 76th birthday yesterday. May his memory be a blessing.”

In a public statement, the Hostages Families Forum said: “This morning’s devastating news about their deaths serves as yet another stark reminder of the urgency to bring home the hostages, who face immediate mortal danger every moment in Hamas’ hell.

“Yagev and Alex were taken alive and should have returned alive to their families and to their country. Their death in captivity is a tragic reflection of the consequences of foot-dragging in negotiations. We reiterate our demand to the Israeli government and its leader: Approve the deal immediately and bring back all 120 hostages – the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for proper burial in their homeland. Time continues to run out for the hostages with each passing week.”