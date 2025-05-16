Israel confirms only 20 hostages remain alive in Gaza

Israel has revised its estimate of the number of living hostages held by Hamas in Gaza to just 20, down from the previously reported 23, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed.

In a video message posted to X, Netanyahu said the update was based on the latest intelligence assessments. “There are 20 more alive for sure. We are working to bring back everyone and the other fallen soldiers,” he said.

The shift in figures follows confusion earlier this week after the release of hostage Edan Alexander, which had left Israel’s official tally unclear. Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was heard on a hot mic saying “fewer” hostages were believed to be alive, prompting calls for clarity from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The government has not confirmed which of the captives previously thought to be alive are now presumed dead.

A total of 58 hostages, both living and deceased, are still believed to be held in Gaza. 148 hostages have been rescued or released since 7 October.

In the same address, Netanyahu praised the military for maintaining pressure on Hamas and reiterated Israel’s war objectives: “We will not break. We will fight… We’re making all efforts, including today, to bring about the release of all our hostages and to achieve our war aims. We’re not giving up on a single one.”

Talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar resumed in Doha on Wednesday, as part of ongoing efforts to secure another hostage deal. Netanyahu said he had spoken with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and was due to speak with US Ambassador Mike Huckabee regarding the crisis.

The family of Edan Alexander, the US-Israeli dual citizen, released Monday, notably left the prime minister off their public list of people to thank. However, Witkoff reportedly assured them that Netanyahu’s intervention had played a key role in securing his freedom.