Israel is global leader in AI talent, confirms new LinkedIn Report
The networking site ranks Israel as having the highest concentration of AI talent and leading globally for women in AI
Israel ranks first globally for the highest concentration of AI talent, according to LinkedIn’s AI Talent Index, which monitors workforce trends across nations and sectors.
The report, based on member profile data collected from the professional networking site, showed that in the metric measuring the highest concentration of AI talent, Israel had the highest proportions of workers with AI-related skills, making up 1.98% of the workforce. Second was Singapore (1.64%) then Luxembourg (1.44%), Estonia (1.15%) and Switzerland (1.09%).
Published last month, the Talent Index highlights Israel’s exceptional density of AI professionals relative to its working-age population, underscoring the nation’s strategic emphasis on AI development and prowess in the field.
The AI talent concentration data is collated from LinkedIn members who have explicitly added at least two AI skills to their profile or employment records. The AI Talent Index measured three metrics: the concentration of AI talent, in which Israel came first, and then by working age (fifth place) and by working population (sixth place).
In the overall LinkedIn AI Talent Index, which includes various metrics — AI engineering and AI literacy skills, AI talent concentration, working population, gender, and industry — Israel ranked sixth- highest worldwide, with a score of 1.65, making it 65% higher than the global average. Singapore were first (2.45) followed by Netherland, Luxembourg, Lithuania and Ireland. The United Kingdom ranked 10th (1.43) and the US, 11th (1.38).
Israel also took the top spot in industry-specific AI talent, such as education, financial services, manufacturing, and technology, information, & media and was first for women globally in AI, with an index of 2.95, beating Singapore (2.37) and representing nearly three times more than the global average.
Chua Pei Ying, LinkedIn’s APAC head economist, said: “Many of these countries with the highest AI talent concentration – Israel, Singapore, Luxembourg, Estonia – are relatively small in terms of population and geographical size, but they are punching above their weight in terms of developing AI talent quickly.” He told CNBC Make It that “this may be made possible by building a thriving ecosystem where talent is nurtured – when companies are invested in their employees’ skill development, and governments create policies that encourage continuous learning.”
A study last year by ZeroBounce revealed that 1.13% of Israel’s total labor force is dedicated to AI-related roles—the highest percentage globally. This surpasses larger nations like the United States, China, and the United Kingdom, which rank higher in absolute numbers but lower in per capita terms.
According to a report by Start Up Nation, AI startups make up more than 30 percent of Israeli tech companies, accounting for about 47% of total investments, showing strong investor confidence in the sector’s growth potential.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.