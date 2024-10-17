Israel says Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar ‘very likely dead’ after IDF operation in Rafah
Matermind of the Oct 7 massacre appears to have been killed by IDF forces after a 'chance' encounter with three terrorists in Rafah
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who was at the centre of the October 7 massacre is “very likely dead”, the Israeli cabinet has been told.
In a statement released by the IDF on Thursday afternoon it was confirmed:”During Israel Defence Forces (IDF) operations in the Gaza Strip, three terrorists were eliminated. The IDF [is] checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed.
“In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution.”
Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant posted on X:”Our enemies can’t hide” as speculation grew that Sinwar was dead.
Israeli security officials also said the bodies of the three terrorists had been taken from Rafah to Israel for DNA tests “with high probability” that one of those killed was Sinwar.
Photographs had circulated on social media which appeared to show Sinwar’s dead body throughout the day.
Graphic images posted online show a figure resembling Sinwar lying in the rubble of a building in the aftermath of intense military activity in Rafah with fatal injuries to his head.
Two reputable Israel media organisations, including KAN radio, said the Israeli cabinet had been informed Sinwar was “very likely dead” when they met on Thursday afternoon.
Reports in Israel said Sinwar was killed “by chance”, and not as a result of intelligence gathering, and that the bodies were found with lots of cash and fake IDs.
In a statement Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that no hostages were believed to have been present near the scene of the incident.
Sky News Arabia published a report on Thursday afternoon, quoting a security official as saying that his death his confirmed.
Sinwar orchestrated the October 7 Massacre, which led to the deaths of over 1,200 people, including Israelis and other nationalities alike, and took hostage over 250 people, of which 101 remain in Gaza.
The 62-year-old Sinwar, also known as Abu Ibrahim, masterminded Hamas’s deadly cross-border assault on southern Israel last October together with Qassam Brigades chief Mohammed Deif.
Deif, along with much of the top Hamas military leadership in Gaza, was killed over the past year in Israeli air strikes.
Sinwar, originally from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, had helped build Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, from its inception in the 1980s.
He then spent nearly two decades in Israeli prison, learning Hebrew, but was released in 2011 as part of a swap deal for a seized Israeli soldier.
