Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv fans violently attacked in Amsterdam

Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans have been violently attacked in the Dutch city Amsterdam by thugs shouting pro-Palestine slogans.

Online footage showed men leading chants of “now you know how it feels” as Israeli football fans were kicked and beaten on the streets.

Dutch authorities later said 10 Israelis were injured and they were attempting to contact two individuals.

Hundreds of other Israeli fans were instructed to lock themselves in hotel rooms and not go outside.

Local police said 57 people had been arrested after Thursday night’s game as they reportedly tried to reach the Johan Cruyff stadium to confront the Israeli supporters.

After learning of the incidents Benjamin Netanyahu ordered for two “rescue planes” to evacuate Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters who were in Holland to watch their team play rivals AFC Ajax.

In a statement the Israeli PM said:“The Prime Minister demands that the Dutch government and the Dutch security forces act decisively and quickly against the rioters and ensure the peace of our citizens.”

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he had spoken to Netanyahu and assured him the perpetrators would be found and prosecuted.

“I followed the news from Amsterdam with horror,” Schoof posted on X.

“Completely unacceptable antisemitic attacks on Israelis.”

In a statment the Embassy of Israel in the USa wrote on X: “Hundreds of fans of the MaccabiTLVFC soccer team were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game against AFC Ajax.

“The mob who targeted these innocent Israelis has proudly shared their violent acts on social media.”

The urged Israelis who are in need of assistance to telephone emergency numbers for help.

Hundreds of Maccabi supporters had earlier gathered at the city’s National Monument in Dam Square where police made several arrests on Thursday.

Video shared on social media ahead of the game also showed Maccabi fans shouting “F— Palestine” and tearing down Palestinian flags.

Reports claimed local taxi drivers reacted to the scenes by plotting revenge on the Maccabi fans after the game.

The IDF confirmed it was deploying a rescue mission with the help of the Dutch government after the Europa League football game, in which Ajax Amsterdam defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 5-0.

“The mission will be deployed using cargo aircraft and include medical and rescue teams,” the IDF said.

In a statement the Board of Deputies said:”The horrifying scenes in Amsterdam last night where Jewish and Isrseli football fans attending the Ajex-Maccabi Tel Aviv game should shock us all.”

In Istanbul, Galatasaray unveiled a large Free Palestine banner behind one goal during their game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The previous evening PSG fans had done the same, with an even larger banner, for their game against AC Milan in Paris.