Israeli medtech startups showcase AI innovations during UK visit

Nine stand-out Israeli companies were in London this week as part of a pioneering medical tech delegation, organised by by the UK-Israel Tech-Hub based in British Embassy Tel Aviv.

The pioneering startups specialising in AI-driven healthcare solutions, from rare disease and early pregnancy diagnostics to mental health support, participated in the Dangoor HealthTech Academy – a first-of-its-kind programme connecting Israeli startups with the UK healthcare system.

The three-day visit marked the end of the eight-week programme for this first cohort of selected companies. The startups met with NHS and private healthcare organisations, innovation hubs, and accelerators. The initiative underlined the Government’s ambition to deliver an NHS fit for the future and brings cutting-edge medical solutions to improve patient care in Britain and drive economic growth, delivering on the UK government’s Plan for Change.

Throughout the eight-week Academy, the startups were provided deep insights into UK healthcare regulations, R&D, and pilot programmes with mentorship from experts in Israel and the UK.

Minister for the Media East, Hamish Falconer said: “The UK-Israel partnership in healthcare is delivering benefits for both nations. Through cooperating with the UK-Israel Tech Hub, we are creating opportunities for joint innovation that will transform patient care in the UK.

“This cooperation will help drive our Plan for Change – ensuring patients will benefit from the best global innovations.”

The UK and Israel work closely in a variety of areas, including on trade and technology. The UK-Israel Tech Hub at the British Embassy in Israel, established in 2011, is the first of its kind and has an estimated £1.2 -billion economic impact for the UK. The Dangoor HealthTech Academy was established by the Hub with support from the Dangoor Foundation.

The Israeli startups showcasing their technology were:

Impilio: AI-driven diagnostic system for rare and complex diseases, enabling faster, more accurate diagnoses while reducing unnecessary tests and treatments.

Kai.AI: AI-enhanced wellbeing platform combining AI with human therapists to provide personalised emotional support and stress management for modern workforces.

Shela Health: Predictive platform for preventing pregnancy complications using precision recommendations and data-driven insights to improve maternal health outcomes.

Predose: Automated platform helping clinicians personalise drug dosing using patient-specific data and cloud technology to optimise treatment.

Thrive Together: AI platform supporting parents of children with eating disorders, providing tools and guidance between therapy sessions to improve recovery outcomes.

Sensomedical labs ltd: Develops medical devices in neurotechnology, electrophysiology and electrochemistry.

Treat Me Ltd: AI platform integrating western medicine with complementary therapies to personalise treatments and streamline care delivery.

AnyDish: AI nutrition tool helping healthcare providers deliver personalised dietary solutions for chronic disease management.

Seegnal: Technology platform preventing adverse drug reactions through patient-tailored prescriptions and medication safety monitoring.

