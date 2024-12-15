Israel shuts Dublin embassy saying Ireland has ‘crossed all red lines’

Israel has announced it will close its embassy in Ireland in response to the Dublin government’s “extreme anti-Israeli policies”.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar announced the the closer of the Dublin embassy adding the move had been prompted by Ireland’s announcement of its support for South Africa’s legal action against Israel in the ICJ, accusing Israel of ‘genocide’.”

“The antisemitic actions and rhetoric that Ireland is taking against Israel are based on delegitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state and on double standards,” said Sa’ar.

“Ireland has crossed all red lines in its relationship with Israel. Israel will invest its resources in promoting bilateral relations with the countries of the world according to priorities that are also derived from the attitude of the various countries towards it.”

The Irish taoiseach, Simon Harris, responded on X claiming: “This is a deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government. I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-international law.

“Ireland wants a two-state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security. Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law. Nothing will distract from that.”

But Sa’ar added: “It should be noted that in the past, Israel’s ambassador to Dublin was recalled following Ireland’s unilateral decision to recognise a ‘Palestinian state’.”

Saar also said Israel would invest its resources in building ties with other countries, and announced the opening of an embassy in Moldova.

There have been strained relations between Ireland and Israel for several years, even though it has remained a significant trading partner.

The only pro-Palestinian stance of Ireland has also left many in the small Jewish community concernee about its impact on their own security.

Last week Irish foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin secured Government approval for Ireland to intervene in South Africa’s case against Israel.

Harris has also said Irish authorities would detain Bejamin Netanyahu if he travelled to Ireland after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him.