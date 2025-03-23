Israeli tech leaders threaten shutdown over Shin Bet chief dismissal

Israel’s high-tech industry, trade unions and opposition parties have condemned the government’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, warning of a constitutional crisis after the move defied a High Court ruling.

The Israeli High-Tech Headquarters, representing top tech firms and investors, said on Friday:

“If the government decides to lead Israel with open eyes into a constitutional crisis, we will shut down the companies and launch a public struggle together with all the strength of Israeli society.

“We call on [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to stop a moment before falling into the abyss.”

The Histadrut trade union’s chief, Arnon Bar-David, described the situation as “anarchy under government auspices”, saying refusal to follow the court’s ruling was a “red line”.

Reichman University also said it may suspend activity, calling on the government to uphold democratic values.

Opposition parties Yesh Atid, National Unity, Yisrael Beytenu and The Democrats petitioned the High Court to block the dismissal.

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said the prime minister has acted under a “severe conflict of interest”, citing Shin Bet’s recent criticism of government failures around 7 October.

Former minister Ayelet Shaked added, “In the State of Israel, everyone reports when called up for reserve duty, and everyone obeys the court’s ruling.”

Protests have continued outside the High Court in Jerusalem.