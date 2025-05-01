Israeli trauma expert: Children face ‘new kind of trauma’ after 7 October
Ahead of a London event, Professor Asher Ben-Arieh warns young survivors of 7 October need urgent new models of psychological care
A leading Israeli child welfare expert will visit London this month to share how thousands of children are coping with deep psychological trauma following the 7 October attacks and why urgent new approaches to care are needed.
Professor Asher Ben-Arieh, Dean of the Paul Baerwald School of Social Work and Social Welfare at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which marks its 100th anniversary this year, will headline ‘Children in the Aftermath of 7 October’ at JW3 on 20 May.
The event, organised in partnership with the British Friends of the Hebrew University, will explore the emotional toll of the attacks on displaced children, survivors of atrocities, and young people released from captivity – and how Israeli experts are working to help them heal.
Speaking to Jewish News ahead of the event, Professor Ben-Arieh warned that the trauma inflicted on Israeli children is “unlike anything we have encountered before” and demands a radical rethink of how mental health and resilience are approached.
“We are facing a new type of trauma – one defined by betrayal, prolonged fear, and loss of trust in the adult world,” he said. “We cannot simply apply the same models used for previous crises. We have to listen to the children, respect their autonomy, and be prepared to think out of the box.”
Within days of the 7 October attacks, Professor Ben-Arieh and his team at the Hebrew University, together with the Haruv Institute, were contacted by Israel’s Ministry of Social Affairs to create immediate response protocols. Working under intense pressure, they produced twelve specialist guidelines, each addressing a different group: children displaced from their homes, those who had witnessed atrocities, orphans, returnees from captivity, and teenagers grappling with disrupted social lives and shattered trust.
Training was quickly rolled out not only to social workers but to IDF personnel, Shin Bet interrogators, and hospital staff – anyone who might encounter returning children. Key lessons included teaching officials how to avoid retraumatising children: for example, refusing to answer desperate questions about parents’ fates until psychological support is present and always asking for a child’s permission before making physical contact.
“The first step is returning control to the child,” said Professor Ben-Arieh. “Without that, you cannot start to rebuild their trust in the world around them.”
He also highlighted how traditional evidence-based trauma treatments often fall short for these children, given the ongoing nature of the conflict and the complex layers of loss.
As a result, the Hebrew University is working to pioneer new models through the newly created Israeli National Centre for Innovation in Children’s Resilience and Mental Health, a project that seeks to support experimental interventions, even at the risk of failure.
Some of what we try will fail. But if even one of two ideas succeeds, they could transform the way we support traumatised children in the future,” he said.
Professor Ben-Arieh said restoring trust is key, not only at an individual level but across communities, schools and national institutions. He shared examples of teenagers demanding to stay together at newly created schools for displaced pupils and children insisting on being consulted in decisions about their recovery.
“Children tell us, ‘Everyone listens to us, but no one really hears us,’” he said. “We need humility. We need to ask, not tell.”
Despite the scale of trauma, Professor Ben-Arieh said the resilience shown by many young people offers hope. “Their strength, their solidarity, and their determination to rebuild are extraordinary” – a sign, he added, of hope not only for recovery today but for what the next 100 years may hold.
Tickets for “Children in the Aftermath of 7 October” at JW3 are now on sale.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.