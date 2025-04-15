Israelis in France turn to taxi app offering Hebrew speaking drivers
'Monite' offers secure travel for Jewish community amidst soaring antisemitism
Israelis in France are being forced to turn to a bespoke taxi service with Hebrew-speaking drivers to avoid rising antisemitism in the country.
Monite (meaning ‘monitor’) was launched by three French Israelis. Offering the safety of rides primarily to and from airports with taxi drivers who speak Ivrit, the app is being compared to Uber.
It’s currently available in Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Nice with hopes it will be expanded further as it becomes increasingly popular within the broader French Jewish community.
Ranked 100th in the Apple store’s list of travel applications, Monite has 150 drivers and more than 15,000 users on the platform.
Speaking to Times of Israel, app co-founder Ilan Amar said: “Many [Israelis] told us that it had become complicated to travel abroad, that they were afraid to say that they came from Israel and felt a bit of insecurity.”
He added: “The Jewish population of France wasn’t necessarily our specific target. But in the end, our app was a breath of fresh air for Jews in France who feel unsafe.
“Unfortunately, it reveals a huge problem in France. We are currently working to develop the service in popular destinations for Israelis, such as the United States, the UK and Spain.”
According to the latest figures from the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France, 1,570 antisemitic incidents were recorded in France in 2024, nearly four times the 436 recorded in 2022.
TOI reports that a taxi driver refused a ride to a Jewish family upon their arrival at Orly airport in Paris, and called the father a “dirty Jew,” adding that if he were to give the family a ride, he would “cut your throat [and that of] your wife and your children.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.