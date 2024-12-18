Israel’s foreign minister accuses Irish government of ‘antisemitism’ and ‘lies’
Diplomatic relations between Israel and Ireland deteriorate further in aftermath of Dublin embassy closure
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israel’s foreign minister has doubled down on claims Ireland’s government is “antisemtic” in lengthy criticism of both of Irish president Michael D Higgins and prime minister Simon Harris.
As the diplomatic fall out intensified over Israel’s decision to shut its embassy in Dublin, minister Gideon Saar responded to footage of Irish president Michael D Higgins suggesting it was “gross defamation and slander” to make an allegation of antisemtism against the Irish people.
Saar had earlier accused Ireland’s Prime Minister Simon Harris of being “antisemtic” after he accused Israel of “starving children” in Gaza.
In a lengthy post on X, the Israeli minister wrote””Once an antisemitic liar – always an antisemitic liar.
“Ireland’s President reached a new low, spewing lies that Israel ‘has breached the sovereignty of three of his neighbors, in relation to Lebanon, Syria and would like in fact to have a settlement in Egypt.'”
Saar then proceeded to defend Israel’s actions in realtion to its neighbouring states, before adding:”And if we are discussing historical truths, let us not forget that Ireland was at best neutral during World War II.
“At that time, the free world was fighting Hitler’s axis while Ireland sat on the side and did nothing.”
Ireland’s Jewish Representative Council chairperson said he was “deeply concerned” by the deterioration in the relationship between the Ireland and Israel.Israel shuts Dublin embassy saying Ireland has ‘crossed all red lines’
Chairperson Maurice Cohen said that the closure of Israel’s embassy has caused distress for Israeli people in Ireland.
He said the Irish government’s intervention in the ICJ risks “oversimplifying a highly complex and tragic conflict, unfairly isolating Israel, and undermining the integrity of the term ‘genocide’.”
A spokesperson for the Irish Taoiseach said on Monday evening that Harris “will not be responding to personalised and false attacks”.
They added that he “remains focused on the horrific war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza, standing up for human rights and international law and reflecting the views of so many people across Ireland who are so concerned at the loss of innocent, civilian lives”.
Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ earlier on Monday, Israel’s ambassador to Ireland said closing the embassy was a “tough decision” for her country to take.
Dana Erlich went on to say that Ireland has taken “a more extreme stance than any other country” against Israel.
Harris had said that he did not regret the Irish government’s intervention in the ICJ case in relation to Israel.
