Israel’s Mental health tech sector booms with 66% surge in funding since October 7

Israel’s mental health technology sector has experienced a major resurgence in growth and investment since October 7.

Last year, funding for mental health startups soared 66% to $123 million, reflecting renewed investor confidence alongside an urgent demand for innovative solutions.

A sizeable 85% of these startups are in early development stages – a relatively high figure compared to the broader health sector (65%). This reflects the rapid expansion and potential of this field, and emphasises the need for ongoing financial support to further expand offerings and deepen research.

With demand for mental health support growing significantly, both in Israel and globally, the country’s tech sector is increasingly seen as a key player in developing scalable solutions for trauma recovery, crisis intervention, and digital therapy.

Startup Nation Central, in partnership with the ICAR organisation and Bezyl, an AI-powered, interoperable mental health platform, recently launched the 2025 Israeli Mental Health Tech Landscape Map, showcasing around 120 companies in the mental health space.

They include those leveraging artificial intelligence, automation, and digital platforms to enhance mental health care access and improve treatment outcomes.

Avi Hasson, CEO of Startup Nation Central, said: “The mental health sector has seen a 66% increase in funding from 2023 to 2024. This is not just a response to an immediate crisis – it signals the emergence of a new wave of innovation. More startups are entering the space, driven by the urgent need for scalable trauma recovery solutions. At the same time, investors recognise the potential of these technologies to transform mental health care in the long term. Israel’s innovation ecosystem has always excelled at turning challenges into breakthroughs, and with more funding available, we have a real opportunity to build lasting, accessible, and effective mental health solutions that can scale both locally and globally.”

The landscape map categorises Israel’s mental health tech companies into four key areas:

Self-Care – Digital tools that help individuals proactively manage mental health.

Mental Health Research – AI-driven innovations in early diagnosis, personalised psychiatry, and machine learning applications.

Managed Care Platforms – Hybrid and digital solutions that connect patients with therapists.

Workflow Automation – AI-based tools designed to reduce administrative burdens in mental health care and improve efficiency.

These technological advancements support the worldwide shift toward digital-first mental health care. In particular, AI and automation are viewed as key solutions for tackling the shortage of mental health professionals and making personalised care more accessible.

Mental health tech startups – ones to watch:

Dugri – Self Care: A digital platform that fights PTSD by offering people a safe and anonymous space to draw strength, connect, share emotions, and work through traumatic experiences. Dugri enables 24/7 access to an empathetic community of peers. Powered by a field-tested protocol, Dugri drives compassionate listening and structured storytelling dialogues. This protocol has proved effective in reducing trauma in high-performance cultures.

DarioHealth – Managed Care: A global digital therapeutics company revolutionising how people with chronic conditions manage their health, with offerings that include highly rated diabetes and hypertension solutions.

The company’s AI-powered digital therapeutic solutions provide adaptive, personalised experiences that drive behaviour change through evidence-based interventions, high-quality software, coaching, and intuitive, clinically proven digital tools to help individuals improve their health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

DarioHealth are solidifying their position as an industry leader this year with the acquisition of Twill, creating one of the most comprehensive, clinically-integrated digital health platforms.

Eleos – Workflow Automation: Designed to free clinicians from time-consuming operational burdens by consolidating the entire behavioural care workflow, from progress notes to session intelligence. The company is focused on automating operational necessities, including all documentation and compliance administration, as well as providing deep clinical insights through session intelligence. Eleos recently secured $60 million in a Series C funding round led by Greenfield Partners, with participation from existing and new investors.

Laguna Health – Workflow Automation: Their platform acts as a co-pilot between the patient and the therapist, providing the doctor with a summary of the patient’s condition and visit highlights, enabling them to be more attentive to the patient and address their anxieties.

NeuroKaire – Mental Health Research: Biotechnology company specialising in precision medicine for psychiatry and neurology that is poised to transform treatment paradigms in depression and improve the efficiency of new drug development.

Firefly Neuroscience – Mental Health Research: AI company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders. Firefly’s FDA-cleared technology revolutionises diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD.

To view the full Mental Health Landscape Map, click here