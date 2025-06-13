Israel’s strikes mark a major shift and we’re just at the start, says Jewish Iranian analyst
Veteran Middle East expert says Tehran’s air defences, proxies and leadership have collapsed – and that Israel has changed the strategic balance
Israel launched its long-anticipated strike on Iran because it believed the Islamic Republic was too weak to retaliate meaningfully, a leading analyst has said.
David Patrikarakos, a British-Iranian journalist and commentator, told Jewish News that while Israel had wanted to hit Iran’s nuclear facilities for two decades, it had finally acted because Tehran’s regional proxies were decimated, its air force ineffective, and its population increasingly hostile to the regime.
“They’ve wanted to do this for 20 years,” said Patrikarakos. “They never did it – partly because they didn’t have the technology and because they feared Iran would do what North Korea did and make a dash for the bomb. But this time, they judged that Iran couldn’t do much in return.”
He described the scale and precision of Israel’s air operation as “extraordinary”, comparing it to “a cross between the Godfather battle scene and the pre-emptive strike on the Egyptian Air Force in 1967”.
Iran’s air defence systems were unable to stop Israeli jets targeting senior military commanders and nuclear infrastructure overnight in what Israel dubbed Operation Rising Lion. More than 200 aircraft are believed to have taken part.
“We now know Iran has no defences, no air force to speak of, and no proxies left,” said Patrikarakos. “Hamas is largely destroyed. Hezbollah was damaged badly during the Gaza war. The regime looks vulnerable. Israel saw that and went for it.”
He said Israel’s leadership believed it had a limited window of opportunity. “There’s a succession crisis coming. The Supreme Leader is dying. The Iranian people are sick of it. And after 7 October, Israel is no longer just targeting its enemies’ local proxies – it’s going after the core of Iranian power.”
And what happens next? He said Iran “has to respond” – but faces a dilemma.
“They’re stuck. If they strike too hard and kill civilians, Israel will open up on them again. But if they strike weakly, like last time, it just makes them look bad. Their last response was a damp squib – drones and missiles, most of which were shot down. It made them look weak. And that emboldened Israel.”
Despite fears of regional escalation, Patrikarakos was sceptical. “The Iranians always wanted a regional war – but with who? Hezbollah? Hamas? Syria? The Houthis are already sending bombs, but Israel would smash them. There’s less risk of regional war than ever. Who’s going to fight it?”
He said the operation marked a strategic shift. “We’re seeing Israel’s ability to affect the balance of power in the Middle East through hard power. This is way beyond Gaza.”
On the West’s response, he said: “Of course the US stance matters – and Israel wouldn’t have done this without tacit American approval. Trump is fully backing them. The Europeans will issue the usual statements, but it won’t matter. And the Gulf States will publicly condemn it and privately celebrate that the IRGC has been decapitated.”
Patrikarakos, who has reported extensively on Iran and written books on the nuclear standoff, said the key question now is what Iran will do in the next 24-48 hours.
“There’s already been another wave of strikes,” he said. “We’re hearing Israel hit Fordow and possibly Qaani – the Quds Force commander who succeeded Soleimani. So, the Iranians either have to escalate, or this becomes an ongoing hammering from Israel. What they do next is critical.”
Reflecting on his own background, he added: “I love Iran – it’s a wonderful place, and Iranians are lovely people. But what we’re seeing right now are surgical strikes on very dangerous IRGC commanders and nuclear sites. Not civilians.”
“As an analyst, what matters to me are the strategic implications. This is a major shift – and we’re only at the beginning.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.