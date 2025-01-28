Israel’s UNRWA ban will lead to further conflict, MP claims

Israel’s ban on the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA will “almost certainly” lead to further conflict in Gaza, the Commons chair of International Development Committee has claimed.

UNRWA has been ordered to vacate its headquarters in East Jerusalem by Thursday following bills passed by the Israeli parliament in October.

The move, in response to evidence that some staff employed by the UN agency had been supporters of the October 7 Hamas attacks, bans its operations in Israel and the Palestinian territories and designated it a terror organisation.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Israeli government insists Hamas has infiltrated the organisation, compromising its neutrality.

But the UN says effective action has taken by the agency in relation to evidence that some employees were involved with Hamas.

Critics claim the curb on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will wreck urgent humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.

Middle East minister Hamish Falconer told Jewish News this week that there was a clear difference of opinion between the UK and Israel on the decision to go ahead with the ban.

Labour MP Sarah Champion, who chairs the international development committee, said on Tuesday: “Let us be clear: this ban will be devastating for Palestinian refugees across the region. Food, water, education, even rubbish collection will all be affected.

“In the strongest possible terms, I urge the UK government to do everything it can to get all parties round the table and ensure that Unrwa can fulfil its UN-mandated work. The success of the current ceasefire hangs in the balance if not.”

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini also told a meeting of the UN Security Council: “The relentless assault on UNRWA is harming the lives and future of Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territory.

“It is eroding their trust in the international community, jeopardising any prospect for peace and security.”