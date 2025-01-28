Israel’s UNRWA ban will lead to further conflict, MP claims
Chief of the Palestinian relief agency Philippe Lazzarini tells the UN 'The relentless assault on UNRWA is harming the lives and future of Palestinians'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israel’s ban on the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA will “almost certainly” lead to further conflict in Gaza, the Commons chair of International Development Committee has claimed.
UNRWA has been ordered to vacate its headquarters in East Jerusalem by Thursday following bills passed by the Israeli parliament in October.
The move, in response to evidence that some staff employed by the UN agency had been supporters of the October 7 Hamas attacks, bans its operations in Israel and the Palestinian territories and designated it a terror organisation.
The Israeli government insists Hamas has infiltrated the organisation, compromising its neutrality.
But the UN says effective action has taken by the agency in relation to evidence that some employees were involved with Hamas.
Critics claim the curb on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will wreck urgent humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.
Middle East minister Hamish Falconer told Jewish News this week that there was a clear difference of opinion between the UK and Israel on the decision to go ahead with the ban.
Labour MP Sarah Champion, who chairs the international development committee, said on Tuesday: “Let us be clear: this ban will be devastating for Palestinian refugees across the region. Food, water, education, even rubbish collection will all be affected.
“In the strongest possible terms, I urge the UK government to do everything it can to get all parties round the table and ensure that Unrwa can fulfil its UN-mandated work. The success of the current ceasefire hangs in the balance if not.”
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini also told a meeting of the UN Security Council: “The relentless assault on UNRWA is harming the lives and future of Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territory.
“It is eroding their trust in the international community, jeopardising any prospect for peace and security.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.