Jami’s Dangoor children and young person’s service expands into Yavneh College
Mental health initiative for 11–18-year-olds currently runs in JCoSS and JFS
Jami’s Dangoor children and young person’s mental health service is expanding to support pupils at Yavneh College in Borehamwood from this week.
Running at JCoSS since 2022, and at JFS since April 2023, the resource, combining guidance, talking therapies and referrals, provides regular tailored one-to-one support to 11–18-year-olds within a school setting.
It offers young people, who are struggling with their mental health, a safe space to talk about their friendships and family dynamic; strategies to overcome low mood and anxiety and help to improve their self-esteem and confidence.
Young people also receive emotional and practical support to help them through the exam period, as well as the day-to-day of school life.
Maneesha Pathmarajah, carer and family services manager at Jami, part of Jewish Care, said: “I am really excited about the expansion of the service into Yavneh College. The number of secondary-school-aged children needing support at the moment has grown exponentially because so many are unable to access support through statutory services, such as the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS). It is comforting to know that Jami can do something to help them.”
Louise Kermode, Jami’s director of community mental health services said it is more important than ever to be able to provide this specialist service to “as many secondary-school-aged children as possible in our community, filling a vital gap between the growing numbers of young people struggling with their mental health and the lack of mental health services currently available to them.”
“We are delighted that we have been able to join forces with Yavneh College, our third partner school, as this will enable us to support even more 11–18-year-olds and have a positive impact on a greater number of young lives.”
Spencer Lewis, executive headteacher, Yavneh Schools, added: “With other local services for mental health so stretched and underfunded, Jami’s professional input will allow us to provide more help to more young people and their families. There is an ever-increasing need, and I could not be more grateful to Jami, which is part of Jewish Care. I look forward to the flourishing of this partnership.”
Young people receiving support through The Dangoor children and young person’s service will also be able to benefit from additional counselling, following the recent expansion of Jami’s Talking Therapies service to include those aged 11–18 years old.
- To find out more about The Dangoor Children and Young Person’s Service, click here. For Jami’s Talking Therapies service, click here.
In December 2024, Jami’s Children and Young Person’s Service was renamed in recognition of a significant philanthropic donation from the Dangoor family.
