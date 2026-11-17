The Jewish Deaf Association (JDA) has launched a major national campaign to transform hearing care for older people, tackling a problem affecting an estimated eight in ten care home residents.

Launched on Tuesday 17 November at Hammerson House in north London, the Small Changes, Big Difference campaign, is being led by JDA’s Engage programme alongside Care England, the leading representative body for independent adult social care providers in England.

It brought together care providers, hearing specialists and researchers to address widespread gaps in hearing support.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The campaign marks the tenth anniversary of JDA’s Engage programme, established in 2016 following an RNID (The Royal National Institute for Deaf People) report highlighting the isolation and unmet needs of care home residents with hearing loss.

Since then, Engage has worked with more than 40 care services nationwide, training over 4,000 frontline staff and 160 specialist hearing loss champions, directly benefiting an estimated 23,000 residents.

Speakers at the launch included Professor Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, and Jenny Pattinson, chief executive of Nightingale Hammerson, alongside researchers from the University of Manchester.

Their research into hearing loss and dementia in care settings helped underpin Engage’s 2025 White Paper, which called for improved hearing support and specialist staff training. Attendees were invited to make formal pledges to improve hearing care within their organisations.

Despite hearing loss affecting an estimated eight in ten older people living in care homes, many staff lack the training to recognise and manage it, leaving older people at greater risk of isolation, falls and cognitive decline.

The campaign calls for five simple changes: regularly checking or recharging hearing aid batteries, fitting and removing hearing aids correctly each day, cleaning them daily, arranging prompt audiology referrals when devices stop working, and monitoring excessive earwax to ensure residents receive medical attention when needed.

Martin Green said: “Hearing loss is one of the most common and most overlooked challenges facing people in care homes, and the consequences of missing it can be enormous: isolation, frustration and exclusion that are largely avoidable.”

The new campaign is about “showing that better hearing support doesn’t require radical reform, but a consistent commitment to the everyday basics, from supporting hearing aids and communicating well to creating environments where people can engage with those around them.”

Green believes that care homes across the UK “have an opportunity, and a responsibility, to make hearing support a normal part of good care. With the sector coming together behind this campaign, we can turn that commitment into practical action and a better quality of life for the people we support.”

JDA chief executive Sue Cipin said: “When we launched Engage ten years ago, we knew that far too many older people were becoming isolated simply because their hearing needs were being overlooked. We wanted to change that, and I’m enormously proud of what our team has achieved.”

Mindful that “there is still more to do”, she added that “no one should spend their later years unable to join a conversation, enjoy time with family or understand what is happening around them because their hearing loss isn’t being properly supported.”

She described launching the national campaign alongside Care England as “a huge milestone for JDA. What began as a response to a problem we saw in our own community has already improved the lives of thousands of older people across the country. This crucial year-long campaign will help us reach thousands more, ensuring that care home residents with hearing loss can enjoy the connected, engaged lives they deserve.”

Jenny Pattinson, chief executive of Nightingale Hammerson, which cares for around 250 older people across two London care homes, said: “Hearing loss is too often treated as an inevitable part of ageing, rather than as something that we as care providers can actively support. Sometimes the solutions are remarkably simple, from reducing background noise to checking hearing aid batteries.

“For someone who can suddenly join a conversation, hear a loved one’s voice or take part in an activity again, these small changes make an extraordinary difference.”