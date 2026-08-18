Jerusalem Reform shul vandalised

A leading Jerusalem Reform congregation, Kol HaNeshama, has reported severe vandalism to its synagogue in a suburb near the city centre, Baka.

The attack, said to have been made in the early hours of Shabbat morning, was caught on security camera, and showed three figures breaking a window and causing damage inside the main body of the synagogue.

According to Rabbi Debi Shoua-Haim, a report made to the Israel police alleged that the attackers tore a Pride flag and “damag[ed] a work of art that hangs [inside the synagogue]..

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Rabbi Shoua-Haim said that no congregation members were present at the time of the attack, which security camera footage placed at about half past midnight early Saturday.

Police would only say that an investigation was ongoing.