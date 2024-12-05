Jewish arts foundation to launch next year

An organisation supporting Jewish creatives in the UK will launch next year.

Co-founder of the new UK Jewish Arts Foundation Alastair Falk said: “Think of it like a Jewish Arts Council England, but the difference is that we are here specifically for Jewish creatives.”

Falk is also the founder of Tsitsit, the Jewish fringe festival. He said the concept has been shaped by input from individuals such as actor/director and former director of the National Youth Theatre, Tania Black.

He added: “The idea is to bring donors together to raise money for supporting existing and new Jewish arts organisations and initiatives. Our three main aims will be first to provide a foundation to which organisations will be able to apply to match fund money they raise for new and innovative work.

“Second, individuals will be helped to access pathways into the creative industries and new pathways will be built starting in schools. Thirdly the Jewish arts community will have its importance raised within the community and with a broader UK audience through support for sharing Jewish work as widely as possible.”

“Jewish donors are incredibly generous to the arts in general – just look at donor boards at major institutions. If even 10 percent of that funding could be directed towards Jewish arts, it would be transformative. And there is great work already happening to bring all the Jewish cultural organisations together and to put their wisdom and experience at the heart of future developments.”

